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  • Philips Avent-oppbevaringssystem for enkel oppbevaring
  • Philips Avent-oppbevaringssystem for enkel oppbevaring
  • Philips Avent-oppbevaringssystem for enkel oppbevaring
  • Philips Avent-oppbevaringssystem for enkel oppbevaring
  • Philips Avent-oppbevaringssystem for enkel oppbevaring
  • Philips Avent-oppbevaringssystem for enkel oppbevaring

Utgått

Philips Avent VIAAvent-brystmelkbeholdere

SCF612/10

3.7
| (48) Anmeldelser
Philips Avent-oppbevaringssystem for enkel oppbevaring
Philips Avent-oppbevaringssystemet er et allsidig og plassbesparende oppbevaringssystem som er utformet for å vokse med babyen. Bruk den samme koppen til å oppbevare brystmelk og babymat til babyen. Den passer til alle Philips Avent-brystpumper og -smokker.
Se alle fordeler
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Merket anbefalt av mødre over hele verden1

Kompatible produkter
Steriliseringsapparat for tåteflaske

Steriliseringsapparat for tåteflaske

SCF291/00

Steriliseringsapparat for tåteflaske

Steriliseringsapparat for tåteflaske

SCF291/01

Sterilisator

Sterilisator

SCF293/01

Sterilisator

Sterilisator

SCF293/02

Kopp for oppbevaring av melk

Philips Avent-oppbevaringssystem for enkel oppbevaring

  • Lagring

Enkel å organisere

Enkel å organisere

Kopper som er enkle å merke, gjør det enkelt å holde oversikt over datoer og innhold

Passer til alle Philips Avent-brystpumper og -smokker

Oppbevaringsbeholderne for brystmelk er kompatible med alle Philips Avent-brystpumper og -smokker.

For bruk i kjøleskapet/fryseren

Philips Avent-koppene kan oppbevares i kjøleskapet eller fryseren og vaskes i oppvaskmaskin

Tekniske spesifikasjoner

Få hjelp med dette produktet

Få svar på vanlige spørsmål, brukerhåndbøker, sikkerhetsinformasjon og tips

Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
Kundenes meninger i form av produkt- og stjernevurdering er nyttige for alle kunder. De lar deg lære mer om produktet og hjelpe deg med å ta en kjøpsbeslutning. Alle kunder som har kjøpt et produkt på nettet eller i butikken, kan sende inn en anmeldelse

3.7

av 5

48

Anmeldelser

22/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

excellent

Bought these as breastfeeding was an issue for me both myself and baby. They do what they say on the box. They are brilliant they tell you how many OZs youve Expressed so you can see how your milk supply is. Also the adapters for the breast pumps work so well. I love this product and will recommend it to anyone. The cups are small and can be stored in both the fridge or freezer. Also they dont leak so you can express wherever you want, I used to like expressing in the bath. great product

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

perfect for the job

....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

26/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

perfect for the job

....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers

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  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.

Jeg ønsker å motta markedsføringskommunikasjon om Philips-produkter, tjenester, arrangementer og kampanjer basert på mine preferanser og min atferd. Jeg kan når som helst melde meg av.

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.
Ansvarsfraskrivelser

  1. Basert på en global nettbasert tilfredshetsundersøkelse gjennomført i 2023 blant 10 109 brukere av merkevarer og produkter innen mor- og babypleie. 