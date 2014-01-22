Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Utgått
SCF612/10
Lagring
Kopper som er enkle å merke, gjør det enkelt å holde oversikt over datoer og innhold
Oppbevaringsbeholderne for brystmelk er kompatible med alle Philips Avent-brystpumper og -smokker.
Philips Avent-koppene kan oppbevares i kjøleskapet eller fryseren og vaskes i oppvaskmaskin
3.7
av 5
48
Anmeldelser
Angelcakes25
22/01/2014
United Kingdom
excellent
Bought these as breastfeeding was an issue for me both myself and baby. They do what they say on the box. They are brilliant they tell you how many OZs youve Expressed so you can see how your milk supply is. Also the adapters for the breast pumps work so well. I love this product and will recommend it to anyone. The cups are small and can be stored in both the fridge or freezer. Also they dont leak so you can express wherever you want, I used to like expressing in the bath. great product
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
lindylumps
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
perfect for the job
....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
BADDESIGNERSSUCK
26/07/2012
United Kingdom
perfect for the job
....and also very useful as we have moved on from breastfeeding, good for freezing portions of food in just the right size and for carrying snacks. lid is very secure so can also carry and store liquids. the size gauge on the side was very useful when i was expressing too. a good all round product with use beyond expectations.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder VIA SCF612/10 Avent Breast Milk Containers
Basert på en global nettbasert tilfredshetsundersøkelse gjennomført i 2023 blant 10 109 brukere av merkevarer og produkter innen mor- og babypleie.