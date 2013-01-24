Hjemmeside
      Oppdag en verden av bilbelysning fra Philips


      Det beste valget for veien som venter deg

      Oppdag vår lysteknologi for biler

      LED-lyspærepakke
      LED
      halogenpakke
      Halogen
      xenon-pakke
      Xenon

      Utforsk våre viktigste oppgraderinger 

        Se hele utvalget av bilpærer

        frontlys

        Frontlys

        Oppdag Philips’ utvalg av bilpærer. Våre frontlyspærer sørger for best mulig sikt med sterk lysstyrke
        Vis mer
        signallys og kupélys

        Signallys og kupélys

        Høy ytelse og utmerket verdi kombineres i signallysene og kupélysene fra Philips. Finn ut mer om bilbelysningsløsningene fra Philips
        Vis mer
        Kjørelys (Daytime Running Light)

        LED Auxiliary lighting

        LED-kjørelys er en kombinasjon av punkt- og flomlys, som gir god sikt for raskere reaksjoner.
        Vis mer

        Får du ikke bestemt deg for hvilke frontlyspærer du skal velge?

        Ta testen vår, så velger vi ut hvilke pærer som er best for deg.

        Bilen min er en gjenspeiling av min

        lidenskap for biler
        Lidenskap for biler og spenning
        unik stil
        Unik uttrykksstil
        være trygg og sikker
        Prioritere å være trygg og sikker
        fra punkt A til punkt B
        Trenger noe som får meg fra punkt A til punkt B

        Jeg vil ha en frontlyspære som

        gir sterkere lys
        Gir sterkere lys
        varer lenger
        Varer lenger
        gjør meg stiligere
        Gjør meg stiligere

        Jeg vil ha en frontlyspære som

        gir sterkere lys
        Gir sterkere lys
        gjør meg stiligere
        Gjør meg stiligere

        Jeg vil ha en frontlyspære som

        gir sterkere lys
        Gir sterkere lys
        gjør meg stiligere
        Gjør meg stiligere

        Jeg vil ha en frontlyspære som

        gir sterkere lys
        Gir sterkere lys
        varer lenger
        Varer lenger

        Vi anbefaler

        RacingVision GT200
        RacingVision GT200
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED

        Vi anbefaler

        XtremeVision Pro150
        XtremeVision Pro150
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED

        Vi anbefaler

        WhiteVision ultra
        WhiteVision ultra
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED

        Vi anbefaler

        XtremeVision Pro150
        XtremeVision Pro150
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED

        Vi anbefaler

        WhiteVision ultra
        WhiteVision ultra
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED

        Vi anbefaler

        XtremeVision Pro150
        XtremeVision Pro150
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED
        Ultinon Pro9000 LED

        Vi anbefaler

        WhiteVision ultra
        WhiteVision ultra
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED

        Vi anbefaler

        XtremeVision Pro150
        XtremeVision Pro150
        Ultinon Essential LED-lamper
        Ultinon Essential LED-lamper
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED

        Vi anbefaler

        LongLife EcoVision
        LongLife EcoVision
        Ultinon Essential LED-lamper
        Ultinon Essential LED-lamper
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED
        Ultinon Pro5000 LED

        **No matching rule found. Please select another answer
        Kom i gang Forrige Neste

        Finn pæren som passer til bilen din 


        En tretrinns veiledning til hvordan du kan finne lyspæren som passer ditt kjøretøy
        Gå til søkefunksjonen for lyskilder

        Se våre kataloger og veiledninger

        Nyttige verktøy som kan hjelpe deg med å ta det rette valget
        Gå til katalogen for auto-sett

        Se alle våre bilpærer 

        Oppdag bilbelysningen fra Philips, og lær mer om hvorfor disse billysene er akkurat det du trenger
        Gå til alle bilpærer

        Finn pæren som passer til bilen din 

        En tretrinns veiledning til hvordan du kan finne lyspæren som passer ditt kjøretøy
        Gå til søkefunksjonen for lyskilder

        Se våre kataloger og veiledninger

        Nyttige verktøy som kan hjelpe deg med å ta det rette valget
        Gå til katalogen for auto-sett

        Se alle våre bilpærer 

        Oppdag bilbelysningen fra Philips, og lær mer om hvorfor disse billysene er akkurat det du trenger
        Gå til alle bilpærer

        Oppdag mer

        Kundestøtte for bil

        Kundestøtte for bil

        Trenger du en ny lyspære fra Philips til bilen?
        Hvor kan produktet kjøpes

        Hvor kan produktet kjøpes

        Kjøp bilprodukter fra Philips på nett eller i en butikk nær deg
        Bilrekvisita

        Bilrekvisita

        Les mer om Philips’ bilbelysningsteknologi, innovasjon og løsninger i våre artikler

