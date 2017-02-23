Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Utgått
4 oz x 4
Alle Philips Avent-smokker og -tuter kan brukes sammen med Philips Avent-brystmelkbeholderen. (Smokker følger ikke med.)
Du kan bruke hvilken som helst av Philips Avent-brystpumpene til å pumpe melk direkte ut i beholderen
4.3
av 5
60
Anmeldelser
81%
anbefaler dette produktet
isn2011
23/02/2017
United Kingdom
Great for small drinks
These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. However the size is perfect if LO isn't super hungry or just want to give a small feed
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Ken87
31/01/2017
United Kingdom
These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats
I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Jaffro86
31/01/2017
United Kingdom
These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats
I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle
Basert på en global nettbasert tilfredshetsundersøkelse gjennomført i 2023 blant 10 109 brukere av merkevarer og produkter innen mor- og babypleie.