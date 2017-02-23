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Alle serier

  • Enkel oppbevaring av brystmelk og enkel mating
  • Enkel oppbevaring av brystmelk og enkel mating
  • Enkel oppbevaring av brystmelk og enkel mating
  • Enkel oppbevaring av brystmelk og enkel mating

Utgått

Philips AventAvent-brystmelkbeholdere

SCF680/04

4.3
| (60) Anmeldelser | 81% anbefaler dette produktet
Enkel oppbevaring av brystmelk og enkel mating
Brystmelkbeholderen Philips Avent SCF680/04 for oppbevaring av brystmelk i kjøleskap eller fryser. Du kan pumpe ut melken direkte i beholderne ved å feste dem til brystpumpen. Bytt ganske enkelt ut forseglingsplatene med smokken for mating. (Smokker følger ikke med)
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Merket anbefalt av mødre over hele verden1

Du trenger ikke overføre melken

Enkel oppbevaring av brystmelk og enkel mating

  • 4 oz x 4

Alle Avent-smokker og -tuter kan brukes

Alle Avent-smokker og -tuter kan brukes

Alle Philips Avent-smokker og -tuter kan brukes sammen med Philips Avent-brystmelkbeholderen. (Smokker følger ikke med.)

Denne flasken er laget av PP – et materiale uten BPA

Denne flasken er laget av PP – et materiale uten BPA

Pump melk direkte ut i beholderen

Pump melk direkte ut i beholderen

Du kan bruke hvilken som helst av Philips Avent-brystpumpene til å pumpe melk direkte ut i beholderen

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
Kundenes meninger i form av produkt- og stjernevurdering er nyttige for alle kunder. De lar deg lære mer om produktet og hjelpe deg med å ta en kjøpsbeslutning. Alle kunder som har kjøpt et produkt på nettet eller i butikken, kan sende inn en anmeldelse

4.3

av 5

60

Anmeldelser

81%

anbefaler dette produktet

23/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for small drinks

These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. However the size is perfect if LO isn't super hungry or just want to give a small feed

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats

I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats

I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Meld deg på Philips-nyhetsbrevet for eksklusive tilbud

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.

Jeg ønsker å motta markedsføringskommunikasjon om Philips-produkter, tjenester, arrangementer og kampanjer basert på mine preferanser og min atferd. Jeg kan når som helst melde meg av.

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.
Ansvarsfraskrivelser

  1. Basert på en global nettbasert tilfredshetsundersøkelse gjennomført i 2023 blant 10 109 brukere av merkevarer og produkter innen mor- og babypleie. 