Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Utgått
Utformet for komfort
Hvis du er stresset eller har det travelt, kan det være vanskelig å pumpe ut melk, og det kan også påvirke hvor mye melk du produserer. Philips Avent-brystpumpen SCF312/01 er utformet med sikte på å gjøre det mer komfortabelt for deg når du pumper.
Inkluderer flaske på 4 oz
Bare Philips Avents elektroniske brystpumper har et unikt minne som lærer og fortsetter din personlige pumperytme for maksimal komfort.
Det skånsomme vakuumet til Philips Avent-brystpumpen simulerer at babyen dier, og er komfortabelt samtidig som det er effektivt
En komfortabel og aktiv massasjepute som skal bidra til å stimulere til naturlig melkestrøm
4.3
av 5
42
Anmeldelser
88%
anbefaler dette produktet
CSC85
06/12/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Pump
I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
CSC85
06/12/2013
United Kingdom
Excellent Pump
I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
cbmb
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Bekreftet kjøper
Really easy to use, efficient and small number of parts to keep clean
I read about the different pumps and decided to go with this one. I am so happy, it's very efficient, easy to use and easy to put together and take apart for cleaning.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump