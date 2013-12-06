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Philips AventEnkel elektronisk brystpumpe

SCF312/01

4.3

| (42) Anmeldelser | 88% anbefaler dette produktet

Utformet for komfort

Hvis du er stresset eller har det travelt, kan det være vanskelig å pumpe ut melk, og det kan også påvirke hvor mye melk du produserer. Philips Avent-brystpumpen SCF312/01 er utformet med sikte på å gjøre det mer komfortabelt for deg når du pumper.

Se alle fordeler

Brystpumpe med massasjeputer for optimal komfort

Utformet for komfort

  • Inkluderer flaske på 4 oz

Husker den personlige rytmen din

Husker den personlige rytmen din

Bare Philips Avents elektroniske brystpumper har et unikt minne som lærer og fortsetter din personlige pumperytme for maksimal komfort.

Skånsom med effektive resultater

Skånsom med effektive resultater

Det skånsomme vakuumet til Philips Avent-brystpumpen simulerer at babyen dier, og er komfortabelt samtidig som det er effektivt

Patentert, myk massasjepute med fem blader

Patentert, myk massasjepute med fem blader

En komfortabel og aktiv massasjepute som skal bidra til å stimulere til naturlig melkestrøm

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
Kundenes meninger i form av produkt- og stjernevurdering er nyttige for alle kunder. De lar deg lære mer om produktet og hjelpe deg med å ta en kjøpsbeslutning. Alle kunder som har kjøpt et produkt på nettet eller i butikken, kan sende inn en anmeldelse

4.3

av 5

42

Anmeldelser

88%

anbefaler dette produktet

2

06/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Pump

I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

06/12/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Pump

I'm an exclusive expresser (9.5 months in) so this pump has done a lot of pumping! It is very easy to keep clean and I love that the electric part memorises different patterns quickly. The only issue I've had with it is the connection from the wire to the head. I had the wire replaced at around 3 months as it had stopped working and smelt burnt out. All was fine until recently - it just cuts out after about 5 seconds. The connection has always felt a little loose and I think the product could be improved by making the connection point stronger. I'm now using it manually. Otherwise it's been brilliant!

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bekreftet kjøper

Really easy to use, efficient and small number of parts to keep clean

I read about the different pumps and decided to go with this one. I am so happy, it's very efficient, easy to use and easy to put together and take apart for cleaning.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF312/01 Single Electronic Breast Pump

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Jeg ønsker å motta markedsføringskommunikasjon om Philips-produkter, tjenester, arrangementer og kampanjer basert på mine preferanser og min atferd. Jeg kan når som helst melde meg av.

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.