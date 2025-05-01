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  • Supertynt ladeetui. Behagelig passform.
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  • Supertynt ladeetui. Behagelig passform.
  • Supertynt ladeetui. Behagelig passform.
  • Supertynt ladeetui. Behagelig passform.
  • Supertynt ladeetui. Behagelig passform.
  • Supertynt ladeetui. Behagelig passform.
  • Supertynt ladeetui. Behagelig passform.
  • Supertynt ladeetui. Behagelig passform.
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  • Supertynt ladeetui. Behagelig passform.
  • Supertynt ladeetui. Behagelig passform.
  • Supertynt ladeetui. Behagelig passform.
  • Supertynt ladeetui. Behagelig passform.
  • Supertynt ladeetui. Behagelig passform.
  • Supertynt ladeetui. Behagelig passform.

Utgått

Ekte trådløse hodetelefoner

TAT2236WT/00

2.4
| (39) Anmeldelser

Tilgjengelig i

Grønn
Grønn
Hvit
Hvit
Rosa
Rosa
Svart
Svart
Supertynt ladeetui. Behagelig passform.
Disse sprut- og svettebestandige trådløse hodetelefonene går dit du går! Ladeetuiet passer i bukselommen. Øreproppene sitter perfekt rundt det ytre øret om du ikke liker følelsen av ørepropper i ørekanalen.
Se alle fordeler

Supertynt ladeetui. Behagelig passform.

  • Ørepropper i ytre øre

  • Superlite ladeetui

  • IPX4-vannbeskyttelse

  • Opptil 18 timers avspillingstid

4 farger. Hockeykølledesign

6 timers avspillingstid. Lad i 15 minutter for å få en ekstra time

Klar lyd og kraftig bass. Neodymdrivere på 12 mm

Tekniske spesifikasjoner

Få hjelp med dette produktet

Få svar på vanlige spørsmål, brukerhåndbøker, sikkerhetsinformasjon og tips

Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
Kundenes meninger i form av produkt- og stjernevurdering er nyttige for alle kunder. De lar deg lære mer om produktet og hjelpe deg med å ta en kjøpsbeslutning. Alle kunder som har kjøpt et produkt på nettet eller i butikken, kan sende inn en anmeldelse

2.4

av 5

39

Anmeldelser

01/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

washed them with my laundry

I washed them in the machine in the pocket of my pants and they WORK!!

Denne omtalen gjelder TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones

Denne omtalen gjelder TAT2236BK True Wireless Headphones

14/08/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Super happy!

I just purchased these earbuds after looking online for a random pair that I could buy and simply use for listening to music. Truthfully, the music quality is actually really polished and clear. They are quite noise-cancelling, too! The colours are my favourite option with these Philips headphones, it's really cute :). I suppose the only comment I have to say is that I wish these headphones had additional buds you could add to the headphones so that they are more stable inside the ear and are less likely to fall. I won't lie, they do NOT fall off the ear, but at first they just simply feel a little unstable. Quickly got used to them, though, and really love them!! >.<

Fordeler

- Amazing music quality, noise-cancellation, and colour options

Ulemper

- Could potentially feel like they might fall

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder TAT2236PK True Wireless Headphones

20/12/2024

Nederland

Nederland

Bekreftet kjøper

Goed werkende oortjes

Oortjes hebben een goed geluid en de bluetooth connectie gaat probleemloos. Dat is wel eens anders.

Fordeler

Goed geluid, goede bluetooth verbinding

Ulemper

Geen extra dopjes, ik zou er niet mee gaan hardlopen, dan vallen ze misschien uit mijn oor, maar ik gebrui ze bij spinnen en dat gaat goed.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder TAT2236PK True wireless oordopjes

Meld deg på Philips-nyhetsbrevet for eksklusive tilbud

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.

Jeg ønsker å motta markedsføringskommunikasjon om Philips-produkter, tjenester, arrangementer og kampanjer basert på mine preferanser og min atferd. Jeg kan når som helst melde meg av.

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.