Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Utgått
3–6 md.
BPA-fri
Philips Avent flat, dråpeformet symmetrisk smokk sikrer naturlig utvikling av gane, tenner og gummer, til og med når smokken ligger opp ned i barnets munn.
Philips Avent-silikonsmokken er smaks- og luktfri, slik at den lettere aksepteres av babyen din. Silikonsmokken er jevn, gjennomsiktig og enkel å rengjøre, og den blir ikke klissete. Smokken er sterk, holdbar og blir ikke misformet eller misfarget over tid.
Holder den steriliserte smokken ren
4.6
av 5
42
Anmeldelser
90%
anbefaler dette produktet
clearup
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Jenny1505
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
koziulka
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Easy accepted by my kids and comes in lovely designs and colours
Philips Avent soothers they are my favourite. I have used it previously with my daughter who is eight now and now I'm using with my 12 months old boy. I love the wide choice of designs and colours. This soothers comes in the pack of 2. One of the soother is clear colour with orange handle and the middle is designed with cars (red, blue, purple and orange colours). The second soother is clear blue colour with red handle and middle been designed with colourful cars and tracks. Both soothers comes with snap on hygienic cap to keep them clean when not in use. This soothers are orthodontic and BPA-free. This soothers comes from the age range of 6-18 months. They are only the one soothers my kids would take and I would highly recommend them.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Ikke heng smokken rundt barnets hals, det vil utgjøre fare for kveling.