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  • Ortodontisk BPA-fri
  • Ortodontisk BPA-fri
  • Ortodontisk BPA-fri
  • Ortodontisk BPA-fri
  • Ortodontisk BPA-fri
  • Ortodontisk BPA-fri

Utgått

Philips AventMotesmokker

SCF172/21

4.6
| (42) Anmeldelser | 90% anbefaler dette produktet
Ortodontisk BPA-fri
Philips AVENT ortodontiske, foldbare og symmetriske smokker respekterer den naturlige utviklingen i babyens gane, tenner og gummer. Alle Philips AVENT-smokker er laget av silikon og er smaks- og luktfrie. Fargene de kommer i, kan bli endret.
Se alle fordeler

Klare, fargerike dyredesign for alle aldre.

Ortodontisk BPA-fri

  • 3–6 md.

  • BPA-fri

Ortodontisk, symmetrisk foldbar smokk

Ortodontisk, symmetrisk foldbar smokk

Philips Avent flat, dråpeformet symmetrisk smokk sikrer naturlig utvikling av gane, tenner og gummer, til og med når smokken ligger opp ned i barnets munn.

Brukervennlige silikonsmokker

Brukervennlige silikonsmokker

Philips Avent-silikonsmokken er smaks- og luktfri, slik at den lettere aksepteres av babyen din. Silikonsmokken er jevn, gjennomsiktig og enkel å rengjøre, og den blir ikke klissete. Smokken er sterk, holdbar og blir ikke misformet eller misfarget over tid.

Beskyttelsesdeksel

Beskyttelsesdeksel

Holder den steriliserte smokken ren

Tekniske spesifikasjoner

Få hjelp med dette produktet

Få svar på vanlige spørsmål, brukerhåndbøker, sikkerhetsinformasjon og tips

Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
Kundenes meninger i form av produkt- og stjernevurdering er nyttige for alle kunder. De lar deg lære mer om produktet og hjelpe deg med å ta en kjøpsbeslutning. Alle kunder som har kjøpt et produkt på nettet eller i butikken, kan sende inn en anmeldelse

4.6

av 5

42

Anmeldelser

90%

anbefaler dette produktet

2

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Soother

This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Soother

This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

08/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Easy accepted by my kids and comes in lovely designs and colours

Philips Avent soothers they are my favourite. I have used it previously with my daughter who is eight now and now I'm using with my 12 months old boy. I love the wide choice of designs and colours. This soothers comes in the pack of 2. One of the soother is clear colour with orange handle and the middle is designed with cars (red, blue, purple and orange colours). The second soother is clear blue colour with red handle and middle been designed with colourful cars and tracks. Both soothers comes with snap on hygienic cap to keep them clean when not in use. This soothers are orthodontic and BPA-free. This soothers comes from the age range of 6-18 months. They are only the one soothers my kids would take and I would highly recommend them.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers

Meld deg på Philips-nyhetsbrevet for eksklusive tilbud

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.

Jeg ønsker å motta markedsføringskommunikasjon om Philips-produkter, tjenester, arrangementer og kampanjer basert på mine preferanser og min atferd. Jeg kan når som helst melde meg av.

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.
Ansvarsfraskrivelser

  1. Ikke heng smokken rundt barnets hals, det vil utgjøre fare for kveling.