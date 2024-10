Avansert rengjøring som fjerner misfarging og gir hvitere tenner

The Philips Sonicare 5500 goes beyond deep cleaning to effortlessly remove surface stains for a radiant, whiter smile. With the W2 Optimal White brush head, its easy to maintain brightness between professional whitening treatments for up to 2x whiter teeth*, while also removing up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush**.