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Utgått

ActionFitSportshodetelefoner med ørebøyle

SHQ3000/10

2.7

| (19) Anmeldelser

Innstilt på sport

Disse hodetelefonene er laget av vanntett materiale og et antibakterielt middel som hjelper til med å drepe bakterier, og er designet for treningsentusiasten

Se alle fordeler

Justerbar passform

Innstilt på sport

  • ActionFit

  • Oransje og grå

Svettebestandig

Svettebestandig

Hodetelefonene er utformet med en vanntett forsegling, som beskytter dem mot svetteskader

Lydisolerende hodetelefoner for å minimere støy fra omgivelsene

Lydisolerende hodetelefoner for å minimere støy fra omgivelsene

Med lydisolering hører du flere detaljer i musikken på et lavere volum enn det som er mulig med vanlige hodetelefoner. Basert på omfattende forståelse av anatomien i menneskets ørekanal, lager den lydisolerende øretelefonen med vinklet akustisk design en perfekt forsegling mellom lydkilden og ørekanalen. På den måten elimineres uønsket bakgrunnsstøy samtidig som lyden sendes direkte til ørene. Selv med et moderat volum kan du fremdeles skille ut musikkdetaljer uten støyforstyrrelse fra omgivelsene. Øretelefonhylsene er tilgjengelige i tre størrelser for å gi best mulig passform.

Kjempemyke silikondeksler er komfortable for ørene

Kjempemyke silikondeksler er komfortable for ørene

De kjempemyke silikondekslene i tre størrelser til disse Philips-øretelefonene er komfortable for ørene uten å stramme, samtidig som de stenger ute uønsket støy

Tekniske spesifikasjoner

Få hjelp med dette produktet

Få svar på vanlige spørsmål, brukerhåndbøker, sikkerhetsinformasjon og tips

Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
Kundenes meninger i form av produkt- og stjernevurdering er nyttige for alle kunder. De lar deg lære mer om produktet og hjelpe deg med å ta en kjøpsbeslutning. Alle kunder som har kjøpt et produkt på nettet eller i butikken, kan sende inn en anmeldelse

2.7

av 5

19

Anmeldelser

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

05/05/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Wow what a bargain!

I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

21/03/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really great headphones

Bought these after trying others that always fell out when I was running! These are brilliant - ran 6 miles today no probs (and sound quality is great also).

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones

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