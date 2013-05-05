Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Utgått
SHQ3000/10
Innstilt på sport
Disse hodetelefonene er laget av vanntett materiale og et antibakterielt middel som hjelper til med å drepe bakterier, og er designet for treningsentusiasten
ActionFit
Oransje og grå
Hodetelefonene er utformet med en vanntett forsegling, som beskytter dem mot svetteskader
Med lydisolering hører du flere detaljer i musikken på et lavere volum enn det som er mulig med vanlige hodetelefoner. Basert på omfattende forståelse av anatomien i menneskets ørekanal, lager den lydisolerende øretelefonen med vinklet akustisk design en perfekt forsegling mellom lydkilden og ørekanalen. På den måten elimineres uønsket bakgrunnsstøy samtidig som lyden sendes direkte til ørene. Selv med et moderat volum kan du fremdeles skille ut musikkdetaljer uten støyforstyrrelse fra omgivelsene. Øretelefonhylsene er tilgjengelige i tre størrelser for å gi best mulig passform.
De kjempemyke silikondekslene i tre størrelser til disse Philips-øretelefonene er komfortable for ørene uten å stramme, samtidig som de stenger ute uønsket støy
2.7
av 5
19
Anmeldelser
Fulford
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Dyntan17
05/05/2013
United Kingdom
Wow what a bargain!
I was encouraged to buy these by an impartial salesperson who could have easily sold me a product twice or three times the price that I paid for these. I'm blown away by the quality and sound at this price point. The bonus being the strength and cleanliness coatings along with the neat fit. Although they have been bought as a running pair; I tried them out on a two hour car journey to chek the fit. I then changed the medium sized silicone ear pieces supplied and fitted when bought, for the smaller pieces that are also supplied, and used them for the two hour return journey. The smaller ones being a better fit for me. I can't wait to hit my next park run with these beauties. And while doing so I shall say a BIG thank you to the salesperson who mentioned that the Phillips product would be his first choice from the range available in the store
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
SusanC
21/03/2011
United Kingdom
Really great headphones
Bought these after trying others that always fell out when I was running! These are brilliant - ran 6 miles today no probs (and sound quality is great also).
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder ActionFit SHQ3000 Sports earhook headphones