Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Utgått
SCH550/20
Blå blomst
Det digitale bad- og romtermometeret gjør at du på en praktisk måte kan bestemme den ideelle temperaturen i babyens bad eller rom. Babyen har det best i badevannet hvis vannet er mellom 36,5 og 38 °C. En temperatur på 39 °C og høyere er for varmt, og babyen kan brenne seg. Når babyer skal sove, har de det mest komfortabelt i en romtemperatur på 18 °C.
Produktene som samsvarer med standardene for leketøy, har blitt grundig testet for å kontrollere at de innfrir kravene og er helt trygge.
3.1
av 5
128
Anmeldelser
Lottielou73
07/05/2022
United Kingdom
Mine lasted 11 years!
Battery ran out a couple months ago so binned it as looked like a sealed unit. Looking for a replacement and surprised to see bad reviews. Used as bath thermometer initially but the last 9 for room temperature. Loved it
Fordeler
Lasted ages
Ulemper
None
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
karjanmos
20/12/2017
United Kingdom
Four years later and still going strong
We've been using the thermometer since our first child was born four years ago and it still does its job today. As well as bath water, we use it in the living room when we have an open fire on to see that the room doesn't get too hot for kids. And it settles a few arguments between my wife and I as to whether it's to hot or cold in the house (she selectively ignores the readout if it doesn't make her point for her, of course!) I'd like to see if the accuracy is still there after all this time. I'm sure it'd be cheaper to replace than calibrate, but it'd be good to know now that we have another child. Can anyone advise me about how to check the accuracy?
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
PatrickD
20/12/2017
United Kingdom
Four years later and still going strong
We've been using the thermometer since our first child was born four years ago and it still does its job today. As well as bath water, we use it in the living room when we have an open fire on to see that the room doesn't get too hot for kids. And it settles a few arguments between my wife and I as to whether it's to hot or cold in the house (she selectively ignores the readout if it doesn't make her point for her, of course!) I'd like to see if the accuracy is still there after all this time. I'm sure it'd be cheaper to replace than calibrate, but it'd be good to know now that we have another child. Can anyone advise me about how to check the accuracy?
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer