Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
merket er anbefalt av mødre over hele verden
Alt til babypleie
Komplett sett
Gutter og jenter
Mål babyens kroppstemperatur nøyaktig, komfortabelt og raskt. Det digitale termometeret har profesjonell nøyaktighet*, og den fleksible tuppen gir ekstra komfort for deg og babyen din.
Det strukturerte settet har ekstra plass til andre babypleieprodukter. Fortsatt er det lite og praktisk å ha med seg. Perfekt for reiser og på barnerommet.
Nesesugeren bidrar til å åpne babyens luftveier, slik at babyen føler seg og sover bedre.
4.6
av 5
157
Anmeldelser
95%
anbefaler dette produktet
Marcipan
02/03/2020
United Kingdom
A must have set
Very nice quality baby care set! 10 piece set got everything you need. Digital thermometer have got soft tip which is great. Nasal aspirator is really effective. Finger toothbrush is soft and pleasant for baby's teeth and gums. Recommend to all parents.
Fordeler
Digital thermometer have got soft tip
Ulemper
None
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Sairu
01/03/2020
United Kingdom
Del av opprykk
A really useful baby care tool selection
This is a perfect head to toe care kit for baby. I really liked how practical and useful each tool is for my 17 months old little mischievous prince. I am sure it will be even more helpful when my second baby arrives in a couple of months. Loved the cute little toothbrush, my baby learnt it quickly and really enjoys when I brush around his teeth n gums every morning. Thermometer is quick as compared to the ones I used previously and is a must have when there is a baby in the house. Nail clipper, scissor and little emery board made it really easy to have well filed nice, clean and smooth nails leaving my eczema prone baby scratch free. Hair brush and comb combo is also really nice and gentle enough for baby scalp. Would do wonders if a baby is suffering from cradle cap. Nasal Aspirator is also very useful. I would definitely recommend it to parents for early years of babies. Pouch makes it a beautiful travel friendly, well kept kit.
Fordeler
Perfect little selection of all useful tools. nice quality. pretty pouch. travel friendly
Ulemper
I couldn't find anything bad.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Clarissa 101
26/02/2020
United Kingdom
Del av opprykk
Beautiful product
I am in love with this product, I have used alternative brands before and they weren’t as aesthetically pleasing as this one, the colour and design of the kid is lovely rather than too mature and plain. This is the first lot like this I have seen with a finger toothbrush which is turning in to a god send. the nail clippers are also very easy to hold on to and gives more control when cutting babies nails making it a lot less daunting. The thermometer reads well like others I have used and likewise with the nail scissors. The only thing I haven’t used and not sure whether I would use is the emery boards but they are also a nice addition from usual kits as it may be another parents preference. I highly recommend this product
Fordeler
Aesthetics , ergonomics
Ulemper
Emery boards
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials
±0,1 °C mellom 35 °C og 42 °C i romtemperatur på 22 °C