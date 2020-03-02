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Philips AventBabypleiesett

SCH400/00

4.6
| (157) Anmeldelser | 95% anbefaler dette produktet
Mitt første babypleiesett
I babypleiesettet SCH400 får du alt du trenger til den lille. Det kompakte settet inneholder et digitalt termometer som måler temperaturen nøyaktig, komfortabelt og raskt, en nesesuger med myk tupp, en fingertannbørste samt negle- og hårpleiesett.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

merket er anbefalt av mødre over hele verden

Alt til babypleie i ett komplett sett

Mitt første babypleiesett

  • Alt til babypleie

  • Komplett sett

  • Gutter og jenter

Digitalt termometer med profesjonell nøyaktighet*

Digitalt termometer med profesjonell nøyaktighet*

Mål babyens kroppstemperatur nøyaktig, komfortabelt og raskt. Det digitale termometeret har profesjonell nøyaktighet*, og den fleksible tuppen gir ekstra komfort for deg og babyen din.

Kompakt og strukturert sett

Det strukturerte settet har ekstra plass til andre babypleieprodukter. Fortsatt er det lite og praktisk å ha med seg. Perfekt for reiser og på barnerommet.

Nesesuger med myk og fleksibel tupp

Nesesuger med myk og fleksibel tupp

Nesesugeren bidrar til å åpne babyens luftveier, slik at babyen føler seg og sover bedre.

Tekniske spesifikasjoner

Få hjelp med dette produktet

Få svar på vanlige spørsmål, brukerhåndbøker, sikkerhetsinformasjon og tips

Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
Kundenes meninger i form av produkt- og stjernevurdering er nyttige for alle kunder. De lar deg lære mer om produktet og hjelpe deg med å ta en kjøpsbeslutning. Alle kunder som har kjøpt et produkt på nettet eller i butikken, kan sende inn en anmeldelse

4.6

av 5

157

Anmeldelser

95%

anbefaler dette produktet

02/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A must have set

Very nice quality baby care set! 10 piece set got everything you need. Digital thermometer have got soft tip which is great. Nasal aspirator is really effective. Finger toothbrush is soft and pleasant for baby's teeth and gums. Recommend to all parents.

Fordeler

Digital thermometer have got soft tip

Ulemper

None

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

01/03/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A really useful baby care tool selection

This is a perfect head to toe care kit for baby. I really liked how practical and useful each tool is for my 17 months old little mischievous prince. I am sure it will be even more helpful when my second baby arrives in a couple of months. Loved the cute little toothbrush, my baby learnt it quickly and really enjoys when I brush around his teeth n gums every morning. Thermometer is quick as compared to the ones I used previously and is a must have when there is a baby in the house. Nail clipper, scissor and little emery board made it really easy to have well filed nice, clean and smooth nails leaving my eczema prone baby scratch free. Hair brush and comb combo is also really nice and gentle enough for baby scalp. Would do wonders if a baby is suffering from cradle cap. Nasal Aspirator is also very useful. I would definitely recommend it to parents for early years of babies. Pouch makes it a beautiful travel friendly, well kept kit.

Fordeler

Perfect little selection of all useful tools. nice quality. pretty pouch. travel friendly

Ulemper

I couldn't find anything bad.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

26/02/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Beautiful product

I am in love with this product, I have used alternative brands before and they weren’t as aesthetically pleasing as this one, the colour and design of the kid is lovely rather than too mature and plain. This is the first lot like this I have seen with a finger toothbrush which is turning in to a god send. the nail clippers are also very easy to hold on to and gives more control when cutting babies nails making it a lot less daunting. The thermometer reads well like others I have used and likewise with the nail scissors. The only thing I haven’t used and not sure whether I would use is the emery boards but they are also a nice addition from usual kits as it may be another parents preference. I highly recommend this product

Fordeler

Aesthetics , ergonomics

Ulemper

Emery boards

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCH400/00 Baby care kit packed with baby care essentials

Meld deg på Philips-nyhetsbrevet for eksklusive tilbud

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.

Jeg ønsker å motta markedsføringskommunikasjon om Philips-produkter, tjenester, arrangementer og kampanjer basert på mine preferanser og min atferd. Jeg kan når som helst melde meg av.

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.
Ansvarsfraskrivelser

  1. ±0,1 °C mellom 35 °C og 42 °C i romtemperatur på 22 °C