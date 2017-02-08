Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Utgått
Komfortabel lufting som beroliger
0–6 md.
Ortodontisk og BPA-fri
Dobbeltpakning
Huden trenger å puste, spesielt babyens hud. Skjoldet har seks luftehull for ekstra luftgjennomstrømning, utformet for å redusere hudirritasjon.
Babyer vet hva de vil ha! Vi spurte mødre om hvordan deres små barn reagerer på Philips Avent-smokker, og 9 av 10 babyer godtar smokkene våre.*
Den sammenleggbare silikonsmokken vår har en symmetrisk form som tar hensyn til babyens gane, tenner og tannkjøtt ettersom de vokser.
4.6
av 5
42
Anmeldelser
90%
anbefaler dette produktet
clearup
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Jenny1505
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Excellent Soother
This Soother comes in many different and pretty designs. Our little one took well to it, even though she is used to a different brand. The soother/pacifier is made of tasteless and odourless silicone, and also BPA free.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
koziulka
08/02/2017
United Kingdom
Easy accepted by my kids and comes in lovely designs and colours
Philips Avent soothers they are my favourite. I have used it previously with my daughter who is eight now and now I'm using with my 12 months old boy. I love the wide choice of designs and colours. This soothers comes in the pack of 2. One of the soother is clear colour with orange handle and the middle is designed with cars (red, blue, purple and orange colours). The second soother is clear blue colour with red handle and middle been designed with colourful cars and tracks. Both soothers comes with snap on hygienic cap to keep them clean when not in use. This soothers are orthodontic and BPA-free. This soothers comes from the age range of 6-18 months. They are only the one soothers my kids would take and I would highly recommend them.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF172/22 Freeflow soothers
Verdens fremste smokkemerke
Av hygieniske årsaker bør du bytte ut smokker etter fire ukers bruk
Vårt utvalg støtter mødre og babyer ved hvert utviklingstrinn
Testet på Internett med 100 mødre, Storbritannia 2012
Årets produsent 2014