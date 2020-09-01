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  • Kan enkelt kombineres med amming
  • Kan enkelt kombineres med amming

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Philips AventNatural-flaskesmokk

SCF045/27

4.4
| (109) Anmeldelser | 85% anbefaler dette produktet
Kan enkelt kombineres med amming
Philips Avent myke, rillede flaskesmokk, som er designet for voksende babyer, forhindrer at tuppen klapper sammen. Komfortbladene og den naturlige formen sikrer at babyen får tak naturlig, noe som gjør det lett å kombinere amming og mating med flaske.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

merket er anbefalt av mødre over hele verden1

Babyen får tak naturlig

Kan enkelt kombineres med amming

  • To deler

  • Variabel gjennomstrømming

  • 3 mnd+

Naturlig tak på grunn av den brede brystformede smokken

Naturlig tak på grunn av den brede brystformede smokken

Den brede, brystformede smokken gir et naturlig tak på samme måte som et ekte bryst, og gjør det enkelt for babyen å få mat fra både bryst og flaske.

Mykt og glatt silikon for babyens stadig endrede behov

Bitesikker og glatt flaskesmokk utformet for de stadig endrede behovene til en baby i vekst.

Fleksibelt, rillet design som ikke klapper sammen

Fleksibelt, rillet design som ikke klapper sammen

Bladene og rillene inni flaskesmokken er fleksible og klapper ikke sammen, for uavbrutt mating.

Tekniske spesifikasjoner

Få hjelp med dette produktet

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
Kundenes meninger i form av produkt- og stjernevurdering er nyttige for alle kunder. De lar deg lære mer om produktet og hjelpe deg med å ta en kjøpsbeslutning. Alle kunder som har kjøpt et produkt på nettet eller i butikken, kan sende inn en anmeldelse

4.4

av 5

109

Anmeldelser

85%

anbefaler dette produktet

01/09/2020

Sverige

Sverige

The shape is perfect.

Shape is perfect for my baby’s mouth. It’s confortable and safe

Fordeler

My daughter loves the shape!

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF045/27 Natural-napp

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF045/27 Natural-napp

02/09/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

As close to nature intended!

These teats are great! We have been breastfeeding our little one for just over 12 months. We tried bottle feeding a few months ago but he would not take to the bottle at all and pushed it straight out. These teats are different to other teats I have seen with indentations around the outer edge, which presumably is more akin to the nipple. I was surprised and excited to see him seemingly take to bottle feeding effortlessly with this teat. He also does not seem to have as much wind after feeding and so it has an effective anti-colic function. It must be ‘natural’, as it is so aptly named, for my little one certainly finds it so! Needless to say that we will continue using these teats for the time he is bottle feeding. Great job Philips!

Fordeler

Designed to be more akin to nipple, natural feeling for baby, anti-colic

Ulemper

None at all.

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

13/08/2021

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Really is a good product and true to description

I really like this product i gave 5 stars because the description is true to what it says, similar to a breast, not to fast flowing & is smooth and flexible for my babies combination feeding ( breastfeed & bottle) I would recommend this product to my friends and family or anyone considering this product.

Fordeler

Soft, flexible, breast like shape.

Ulemper

Non.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF043/27 Natural baby bottle teat for easy latching

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  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.

Jeg ønsker å motta markedsføringskommunikasjon om Philips-produkter, tjenester, arrangementer og kampanjer basert på mine preferanser og min atferd. Jeg kan når som helst melde meg av.

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.
Ansvarsfraskrivelser

  1. Basert på en nettbasert spørreundersøkelse om kundetilfredshet utført globalt med 10 109 brukere av merker og produkter for mor og barn i 2023. 

  1. 0 % BPA, i henhold til EU-forskrift 10/2011