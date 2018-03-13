ProdukterStøtte

Betal senere med Klarna

100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.

Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK

30 dagers angrerett

  • Enkeltbilde av produkt
  • Enkeltbilde av produkt

Utgått

SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

HP6576

3.9

| (9) Anmeldelser

Se alle fordeler

Få hjelp med dette produktet

Få svar på vanlige spørsmål, brukerhåndbøker, sikkerhetsinformasjon og tips

Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
Kundenes meninger i form av produkt- og stjernevurdering er nyttige for alle kunder. De lar deg lære mer om produktet og hjelpe deg med å ta en kjøpsbeslutning. Alle kunder som har kjøpt et produkt på nettet eller i butikken, kan sende inn en anmeldelse

3.9

av 5

9

Anmeldelser

2

13/03/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

brilliant

i have had this product for 15 years and it still works although performance has slowed down alittle which is obvious .. i am back on this site and gladly found the same model still available. i am going to buy this product again just incase my first one stops working as it seems like it is counting its last breath hehe.. thanks phillip for not ending the line

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

27/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Efficient product

Does the job and it's not at all painful. Comes in a nice bag and lots of extras included.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

27/08/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bekreftet kjøper

Efficient product

Does the job and it's not at all painful. Comes in a nice bag and lots of extras included.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SatinPerfect HP6576 Epilator

Meld deg på Philips-nyhetsbrevet for eksklusive tilbud

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.

Jeg ønsker å motta markedsføringskommunikasjon om Philips-produkter, tjenester, arrangementer og kampanjer basert på mine preferanser og min atferd. Jeg kan når som helst melde meg av.

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.