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Bærbar radio

AE1530/00

3.7
| (17) Anmeldelser
Passer i alle lommer
Samme hvor du går, kan du glede deg over kraftig kvalitetslyd med denne elegante, bærbare Philips MW/FM-radioen i lommestørrelse.
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  • FM/MW, analog tuning

  • Innebygd høyttaler

  • Hodetelefonkontakt

  • Batteridrevet

FM/MB-tuner for en god radioopplevelse

FM/MB-tuner for en god radioopplevelse

FM stereo/MB (AM)-tuner

Ett tommelhjul for volumkontroll og av/på-knapp

0

Innebygd høyttaler slik at du kan nyte god og høy radiolyd

Innebygd høyttaler slik at du kan nyte god og høy radiolyd

Med en høyttaler får du god lydkvalitet for mer glede.

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
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3.7

av 5

17

Anmeldelser

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for a tiny radio

Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder AE1530 Portable Radio

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder AE1530 Portable Radio

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for a tiny radio

Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder AE1530 Portable Radio

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder AE1530 Portable Radio

20/08/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent product !

Its worth the money and also good sound quality and really looks beautiful ... and bets part is its so tiny as an mobile .. very handy

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder AE1530 Portable Radio

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder AE1530 Portable Radio

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  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.