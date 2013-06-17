Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Utgått
AE1530/00
FM/MW, analog tuning
Innebygd høyttaler
Hodetelefonkontakt
Batteridrevet
FM stereo/MB (AM)-tuner
0
Med en høyttaler får du god lydkvalitet for mer glede.
3.7
av 5
17
Anmeldelser
Sinbad32
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
Great for a tiny radio
Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder AE1530 Portable Radio
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder AE1530 Portable Radio
NickWoj
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
Great for a tiny radio
Nice looking design for a small personal radio which you can slip into your pocket and take anywhere. The sound is a bit tinny but is very clear. Reception on both wavebands is good enabling the set to work even in challenging reception conditions.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder AE1530 Portable Radio
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder AE1530 Portable Radio
sanpretty
20/08/2010
United Kingdom
Excellent product !
Its worth the money and also good sound quality and really looks beautiful ... and bets part is its so tiny as an mobile .. very handy
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder AE1530 Portable Radio
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder AE1530 Portable Radio