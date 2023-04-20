Brystpumper

¹ Philips AVENT er det ledende merke for mødre innen produkter for mor og barn over hele verden. Basert på spørreundersøkelse for mor og barn på nettet utført av GemSeek Consulting Ltd. for Philips International BV blant 16 230 respondenter (kvinner i alderen 20–45 år fra USA, Tyskland, Frankrike, Storbritannia, Russland, Kina, Italia, India, Indonesia, Canada, Nederland, Spania, Sverige og Saudi Arabia), i 2021.

² Basert på: (1)Mangel et al. Breastfeeding difficulties, breastfeeding duration, maternal body mass index, and breast anatomy: are they related?. Breastfeeding Medicine, 26 april 2019, ((109 deltakere, Israel); (2)Ziemer et al. Skin changes and pain in the nipple during the 1st week of lactation. Journal of Obstetric, Gynecologic & Neonatal Nursing, May 1993, (20 kaukasiske deltakere, USA); (3)Ramsay et al. Anatomy of the lactating human breast redefined with ultrasound imaging, 2005, (28 deltakere, Australia).