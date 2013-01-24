Hjemmeside
      USB-C-dokkingstasjon

      Svært kraftig


      Si farvel til ladere og strømkabler. Én USB-C-port gir opptil 90 W til den bærbare PC-en eller de smarte enhetene, slik at den digitale arbeidsplassen blir mer praktisk og ryddig. Skjermer fra Philips er testet for å sikre kompatibilitet med en rekke varemerker av og modeller for bærbare PC-er og telefoner.
      Data

      Lynrask


      Den nyeste USB 3.2-standarden gir 20 ganger hastigheten til USB 2.0, noe som gjør deg mer produktiv siden dataoverføringene nå fullføres på en brøkdel av tiden du er vant til. En full 4K-film kan for eksempel overføres på mindre enn 60 sekunder.
      Ethernet

      Ethernet RJ45


      I tillegg til USB-huben med flere porter tilbyr vi en praktisk Ethernet-port (RJ45).

      Nyskapende tilkoblingsmuligheter med USB-dokking
      USB-C


      Én enkelt USB-C kan virkelig endre brukeropplevelsen din og måten du arbeider på. Ingen flere ladere, strøm- og signalkabler – alt-i-ett-løsningen gir opptil 90 W til den bærbare PC-en eller de smarte enhetene og gir deg en ryddig digital arbeidsplass.
      USB-C-produkter

        LCD-skjerm med USB-C

        LCD-skjerm med USB-C

        243B9/00

        • B-serien
        • 24 (23,8" / 60,5 cm diag.)
        • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
        Totalvurdering / 5
        Vis produkt
        LCD-skjerm med USB-C

        LCD-skjerm med USB-C

        273B9/00

        • B-serien
        • 27 " (68,6 cm)
        • 1920 x 1080 (Full HD)
        Totalvurdering / 5
        Vis produkt
        LCD-skjerm med USB-C

        LCD-skjerm med USB-C

        276B9/00

        • B-serien
        • 27" (68,5 cm)
        • 2560 x 1440 (QHD)
        Totalvurdering / 5
        Vis produkt
      USB-dokking


      Den beste og mest praktiske løsningen – utformet for bedrifts- og kontormiljøer – er den unike USB-C-dokkingstasjonen som kombinerer USB-C, RJ45 og DP-utgang. Dette erstatter alle eksterne, uhåndterlige dokkingstasjoner, noe som reduserer uønsket rot på skrivebordet, men sikrer tilkoblingsmulighetene.
      Se USB-dokkingskjermer

      USB-dokking produkter

      USB-dokking pro


      For profesjonelle brukere som trenger den mest avanserte og omfattende løsningen, har Philips utformet skjermer som gir mer allsidige tilkoblingsmuligheter med universell portreplikering – det sikrer høyere kvalitet for strøm-, data- og lyd-/videooverføring. I tillegg leveres Pro-skjermene våre med HDR, avanserte paneler, høy oppløsning og større skjermstørrelser for økt produktivitet. 
      Se dokking pro

      USB-dokking pro

      Hybridtilkobling


      Philips-skjermer i Pro Docking-serien har også løsninger for brukere av bærbare PC-er som bare kan kobles til via den tradisjonelle USB-A-kontakten. Hybridskjermer tilbyr en innebygd USB-dokkingstasjon og er utstyrt med DisplayLink-teknologi, som har universell portreplikering, slik at brukerne får tilgang til kontorutstyr, inkludert tastatur, mus og RJ-45 Ethernet-kabel, via en enkelt USB-kabel med dobbeltnett med type C- og type A-kontakt.
      Se skjermer med hybridtilkobling

      Produkter med hybridtilkobling

