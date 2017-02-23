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100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.

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30 dagers angrerett

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  • Gjør babyens overgang til drikkekopp enklere
  • Gjør babyens overgang til drikkekopp enklere

Utgått

Philips AventØvelsessett fra flaske til kopp

SCF638/01

4.3
| (60) Anmeldelser | 81% anbefaler dette produktet
Gjør babyens overgang til drikkekopp enklere
Dette antikolikk-øvelsessettet hjelper babyen med overgangen til den første koppen. Med håndtak som er enkle å holde i, kan babyen drikke alene fra den velkjente flaskesmokken.
Se alle fordeler
Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

merket er anbefalt av mødre over hele verden1

Gjør babyens overgang til drikkekopp enklere

  • 120ml / 4 oz

  • Fire måneder+

Enkel å få tak på, avtakbare håndtak

Enkel å få tak på, avtakbare håndtak

Fest de enkle gripehåndtakene til babyflasken, slik at babyen kan drikke uten hjelp

Alle delene kan vaskes i oppvaskmaskinen, noe som er praktisk

Alle delene kan vaskes i oppvaskmaskinen, noe som er praktisk

.

Denne koppen er laget av BPA-frie materialer

Denne koppen er laget av BPA-frie materialer

Denne Philips Avent-koppen er laget av BPA-frie materialer.

Tekniske spesifikasjoner

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Anmeldelser

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4.3

av 5

60

Anmeldelser

81%

anbefaler dette produktet

23/02/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great for small drinks

These bottles are great. LO seems be able to get on with them well however the only real downside is the ergonomics. They feel a bit angular. However the size is perfect if LO isn't super hungry or just want to give a small feed

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats

I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

31/01/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

These bottles are easy to clean and put together and have great anti colic teats

I used these bottles previously when they had the added anti colic ring, now they have been re-designed they are so much easier to clean, sterilise and put together. The new anti colic teats are great and have helped with my little ones wind. I love how small these bottles are which is great for storing them at home and for when we have to take bottles out with us. The bottles are easy for parents to hold when feeding and also have US and UK fl oz on them which has been really helpful to me.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF560/27 Classic+ baby bottle

Meld deg på Philips-nyhetsbrevet for eksklusive tilbud

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.

Jeg ønsker å motta markedsføringskommunikasjon om Philips-produkter, tjenester, arrangementer og kampanjer basert på mine preferanser og min atferd. Jeg kan når som helst melde meg av.

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.
Ansvarsfraskrivelser

  1. Basert på en global online tilfredshetsundersøkelse gjennomført med 10 109 brukere av produkter og merkevarer innen mor- og barnomsorg i 2023. 