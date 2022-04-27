Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Utgått
Flaskesmokken holder seg full av melk, selv når flasken holdes horisontalt, slik at babyen din kan drikke i en mer naturlig, oppreist stilling. Dette kan redusere luftproblemer og luftinntak og gjøre matetiden mer behagelig for deg og babyen.
Den unike AirFree™-ventilen vår trekker luften bort fra flaskesmokken, slik at babyen svelger mindre luft når den drikker. Dette kan redusere vanlige mateproblemer som kolikk, luftproblemer og refluks.
Kliniske studier har vist at Philips Avent-flasken reduserer kolikk og uro*. Hvordan gjør den dette? En ventil i flaskesmokken forhindrer at det bygger seg opp vakuum når babyen drikker, noe som gjør at babyen kan mates uforstyrret. Dette kan redusere kolikk, refluks, oppgulp og raping.
4.6
av 5
121
Anmeldelser
93%
anbefaler dette produktet
Xenanita
27/04/2022
United Kingdom
Del av opprykk
Avent Anti -colic airfree bottle
I highly recommend this bottle for fussy babies and the new design works surprisingly well. Baby was happy after each feed. It was easy and quick to assamble and clean the bottles after each use. Would buy again
Fordeler
shape could be a little more modern
Ulemper
all in all good design
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Mason1989
26/04/2022
United Kingdom
Del av opprykk
This new bottle really reduced her fussing time.
This is a fantastic product, both for us parents and our baby girl. It reduced her fussing times by up to half and she sleeps much better at night. The nipple shaped teat worked like a dream, as we were struggling with current products on the market. I would highly recommend this bottle for any parent.
Fordeler
Flexible nipple like teat, reduced fussing time
Ulemper
None
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Mikrus89
26/04/2022
United Kingdom
Del av opprykk
Anti-Colic Bottles
Best of all anti-colic bottles I have come into contact with. Our baby cried a lot because of colic, we used many anti-colic bottles from different brands but with no great results until we used the Philips Avent anti-colic bottle, baby stopped crying and all is well. The bottle is perfectly designed and the baby drinks all the milk without any problems. I would like to thank Philips for what they do and for the contribution they bring to our family life and for making our lives healthier and less stressful. I highly recommend the Avent Anti-Colic bottle, there is no better bottle on the market
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF400/15 Anti-colic with AirFree™ vent