Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Klassisk design, moderne lyd
240 W maks. (120 W RMS)
2-hastighets platespiller
DAB+/FM, Bluetooth® 5.4
Dristig mid-century-stil hilser på legendariske Philips-radiodesign fra 1930- og 1950-tallet, mens den rike og kraftige lyden forankrer deg i her og nå. Retrodetaljer som treeksteriøret og den buede høyttalergrillen passer perfekt sammen med moderne bekvemmeligheter som Bluetooth® og vår praktiske app.
Få en sjelfull 240 W maks. (120 W RMS) med rik, varm lyd når du strømmer eller spiller groove til radioen – og gå opp til 120 W maks. (60 W RMS) når du spiller plater. To store drivere og to diskanthøyttalere kombinert med en basswoofer og bassrefleksport fyller luften med svimlende diskanter, uttrykksfulle mellomtoner og kontrollerte, kraftige baser.
Du kan spinne vinyl med 33 1/3 eller 45 o/min på den støpte aluminiumsplaten, og støvdekselet er avtakbart hvis du foretrekker Tina uten. En motvektet tonearm i aluminium og en antivibrasjonsmekanisme sørger for at den utskiftbare Audio-Technica-pennen følger sporene akkurat riktig: ved maksimalt volum vil festen hoppe, men ikke platene dine.
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chuda00
18/11/2025
United Kingdom
Amazing look, great sound
The PHILIPS TAV9000D CENTURY The Tina Bluetooth Turntable is one of those rare gadgets that perfectly blends classic design with modern convenience. Its retro styling immediately stands out — the warm wood finish, textured details, and subtle lighting make it as much a showpiece as it is a music player. Sound quality is excellent for its size. The built-in speakers deliver a rich, full sound with surprisingly good low-end depth, and there’s plenty of power to fill a medium-sized room. Vocals and instrumentals come through clearly, giving both vinyl and Bluetooth audio a satisfying warmth that feels true to the analog vibe. It supports two speeds, 33⅓ and 45 RPM, so you can spin both LPs and singles. The mechanism runs smoothly, and the anti-vibration design does a nice job minimising rumble and distortion, even at higher volumes. It’s the kind of setup where you can really hear the detail in each record — without the hiss or wobble that cheaper turntables sometimes produce. Bluetooth connectivity is quick and stable. Pairing a phone or tablet takes just a few seconds, and switching between vinyl and Bluetooth modes is seamless. Overall, the PHILIPS TAV9000D CENTURY The Tina is a fantastic turntable for music lovers who appreciate vintage looks but expect modern performance. It sounds great, feels well-built, and looks absolutely stunning in any living space.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
JLS888
10/11/2025
United Kingdom
Surprisingly Fantastic!!!!
The Tina is perfect if you love that cool, old-school look but still want all the modern technology. This is an all-in-one music system. What makes it stand out is that it doesn't sound cheap like a lot of other integrated record players. Surprisingly, it has good hardware for vinyl player, which reduces the risk of damaging my vinyls. Beyond vinyl, it also streams music easily via Bluetooth 5.4 and has DAB/FM radio built in. Although, we only really use it to play vinyls. Basically, if you want a simple, single-unit setup that looks fantastic and delivers surprisingly good sound, The Tina is fantastic.
Fordeler
High quality materials used and fantastic sound
Ulemper
Price
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder Retro TAV9000D Bluetooth® turntable
Trog
17/01/2026
France
Magnifique appareil, son ok, deux frustrations
Magnifique appareil, belle construction, lourd et stable. Le son est de qualité, mais la caisse presente une legere resonance dans le bas medium, et le volume sonore n’est pas en rapport avec les 120W RMS annoncés (le gain de l’amplificateur est faible donc même à fond ce n’est pas très fort). Le BT fonctionne très bien. On retrouve des sensations d’antant en l’utilisant, ma femme et mes enfants l’adorent ! Deux points d’amélioration très importants pour les prochaines mises à jour : 1- l’appareil se met en veille très rapidement et il n’est actuellement pas possible de le rallumer depuis l’appli mobile, on est obligé de se deplacer. Pourtant l’appareil est toujours alimenté donc techniquement il n’y a rien de compliqué à le faire. 2- le niveau de sortie Audio Out n’est pas fixe, il depend du reglage du volume, or il n’est pas possible de désactiver l’amplificateur interne. Par consequent il est impossible d’utiliser cet appareil comme une entrée Phono/Dab/BT pour une autre chaine hifi, ce qui rend cette sortie Audio Out inutile. Quel dommage ! Mais une mise à jour peut corriger cela.
Fordeler
Magnifique objet, plaisir d’antant
Ulemper
Se met en veille trop vite, il faut se deplacer pour le rallumer. La sortie Audio Out ne permet pas d’utiliser l’appareil comme une source de niveau fixe pour une autre chaîne hifi.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder Retro TAV9000D Platine Bluetooth®
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder Retro TAV9000D Platine Bluetooth®
Bluetooth®-ordmerket og -logoene er registrerte varemerker som eies av Bluetooth SIG, Inc. The Auracast™-ordmerket og -logoene er registrerte varemerker som eies av Bluetooth SIG, Inc.