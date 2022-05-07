We've been using the thermometer since our first child was born four years ago and it still does its job today. As well as bath water, we use it in the living room when we have an open fire on to see that the room doesn't get too hot for kids. And it settles a few arguments between my wife and I as to whether it's to hot or cold in the house (she selectively ignores the readout if it doesn't make her point for her, of course!) I'd like to see if the accuracy is still there after all this time. I'm sure it'd be cheaper to replace than calibrate, but it'd be good to know now that we have another child. Can anyone advise me about how to check the accuracy?