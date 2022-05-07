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  • Nøyaktig temperatur
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Philips AventBad- og romtermometer

SCH550/00

3.1
| (128) Anmeldelser
Nøyaktig temperatur
Dette digitale termometeret måler temperaturen i babyens rom og badevann. Det har en utforming som også gjør at det morsomt å leke med i badet.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

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Nøyaktig temperatur

Nøyaktig temperaturavlesninger for bad eller soverom

Det digitale bad- og romtermometeret gjør at du på en praktisk måte kan bestemme den ideelle temperaturen i babyens bad eller rom. Babyen har det best i badevannet hvis vannet er mellom 36,5 og 38 °C. En temperatur på 39 °C og høyere er for varmt, og babyen kan brenne seg. Når babyer skal sove, har de det mest komfortabelt i en romtemperatur på 18 °C.

Samsvarer med alle relevante sikkerhetsstandarder for leketøy

Samsvarer med alle relevante sikkerhetsstandarder for leketøy

Produktene som samsvarer med standardene for leketøy, har blitt grundig testet for å kontrollere at de innfrir kravene og er helt trygge.

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Anmeldelser

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3.1

av 5

128

Anmeldelser

07/05/2022

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Mine lasted 11 years!

Battery ran out a couple months ago so binned it as looked like a sealed unit. Looking for a replacement and surprised to see bad reviews. Used as bath thermometer initially but the last 9 for room temperature. Loved it

Fordeler

Lasted ages

Ulemper

None

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

20/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Four years later and still going strong

We've been using the thermometer since our first child was born four years ago and it still does its job today. As well as bath water, we use it in the living room when we have an open fire on to see that the room doesn't get too hot for kids. And it settles a few arguments between my wife and I as to whether it's to hot or cold in the house (she selectively ignores the readout if it doesn't make her point for her, of course!) I'd like to see if the accuracy is still there after all this time. I'm sure it'd be cheaper to replace than calibrate, but it'd be good to know now that we have another child. Can anyone advise me about how to check the accuracy?

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

20/12/2017

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Four years later and still going strong

We've been using the thermometer since our first child was born four years ago and it still does its job today. As well as bath water, we use it in the living room when we have an open fire on to see that the room doesn't get too hot for kids. And it settles a few arguments between my wife and I as to whether it's to hot or cold in the house (she selectively ignores the readout if it doesn't make her point for her, of course!) I'd like to see if the accuracy is still there after all this time. I'm sure it'd be cheaper to replace than calibrate, but it'd be good to know now that we have another child. Can anyone advise me about how to check the accuracy?

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCH550/20 Baby Bath and Room Thermometer

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