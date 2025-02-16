Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Flaskesteriliseringsapparat
Avansert
Steriliseringen er skånsom, effektiv og fri for kjemikalier med Philips Avent. Steriliseringsapparatene bruker kraften til ren damp – hverken mer eller mindre – til å drepe 99,9 % av skadelige bakterier*.
Opplev hurtighet og sikkerhet med steriliseringssyklusen som varer bare 10 minutter. Etter dette slår steriliseringsapparatet seg av.
Det nye dryppbrettet beskytter varmeplaten mot melkedråper og reduserer muligheten for ubehagelig lukt.
Forstå produktanmeldelser
4.7
av 5
148
Anmeldelser
99%
anbefaler dette produktet
TaPM23
16/02/2025
United Kingdom
Highly highly recommend!
I cannot recommend this product enough! As someone who used to design medical sterilises, I did a lot of comparison with other products. This product expels because of: 1-drying feature: the product claims goods are kept sanitised until the lid is open. Microbio will grow on moist surfaces. Therefore, it is key to have dry goods when opening the lid. 2-sterilisation method: this product is a steam. I really do not buy into products that claim sterilisation with UV. Please avoid these for your children. UV process is heavily limited by distance to the UV light source. I do not believe that UV light will penetrate in any meaningful way around crevices. 3-steam penetration: the product is designed in a way that allows the steam to easily flow between layers.
Fordeler
Steam penetration, drying process… NOT UV
Ulemper
No cons… price/performance is spot on value!!!
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser
M9419A
08/05/2024
United Kingdom
Bekreftet kjøper
Great product!
Would highly recommend! Nice design. Easy to use, easy to clean. Fast sterilising. Thank you
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser
Miss C
06/05/2024
United Kingdom
I would recommend
It's easy to use. You can fit any size bottles in the sterliser, breat pump as well. The compartments are great. No leaking water on any surfaces. Slimline fits tidy in my kitchen. 10 minutes to sterlise bottles. It's steam so the lid will have water on it, just like any other steam sterliser. Happy with my purchase and the price
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser
Basert på en nettbasert spørreundersøkelse om kundetilfredshet utført globalt med 10 109 brukere av merker og produkter for mor og barn i 2023.
Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. Testresultatene leveres av en uavhengig testlab.
Enten den gamle eller den nye papirbaserte emballasjen kan mottas i overgangsperioden