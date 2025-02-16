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  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
  • Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring

Philips AventSteriliseringsapparat for tåteflaske

SCF291/00

4.7
| (148) Anmeldelser | 99% anbefaler dette produktet
Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring
Steriliser opp til seks tåteflasker med tilbehør på bare 10 minutter. Den slanke, men romslige avanserte sterilisatoren for flaske er rask og effektiv. Den dreper 99,9 % av bakteriene*, slik at du slipper å bekymre deg ved hver mating.
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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

merket er anbefalt av mødre over hele verden1

Steriliser på bare 10 minutter

Sterilisering på få minutter, praktisk oppbevaring

  • Flaskesteriliseringsapparat

  • Avansert

Si farvel til skadelige bakterier

Si farvel til skadelige bakterier

Steriliseringen er skånsom, effektiv og fri for kjemikalier med Philips Avent. Steriliseringsapparatene bruker kraften til ren damp – hverken mer eller mindre – til å drepe 99,9 % av skadelige bakterier*.

En steriliseringssyklus varer bare 10 minutter

En steriliseringssyklus varer bare 10 minutter

Opplev hurtighet og sikkerhet med steriliseringssyklusen som varer bare 10 minutter. Etter dette slår steriliseringsapparatet seg av.

Utformet for å redusere sjansen for ubehagelig lukt

Utformet for å redusere sjansen for ubehagelig lukt

Det nye dryppbrettet beskytter varmeplaten mot melkedråper og reduserer muligheten for ubehagelig lukt.

Tekniske spesifikasjoner

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Anmeldelser

Forstå produktanmeldelser

4.7

av 5

148

Anmeldelser

99%

anbefaler dette produktet

5
4
3
2
1

TaPM23

16/02/2025

United Kingdom

Highly highly recommend!

I cannot recommend this product enough! As someone who used to design medical sterilises, I did a lot of comparison with other products. This product expels because of: 1-drying feature: the product claims goods are kept sanitised until the lid is open. Microbio will grow on moist surfaces. Therefore, it is key to have dry goods when opening the lid. 2-sterilisation method: this product is a steam. I really do not buy into products that claim sterilisation with UV. Please avoid these for your children. UV process is heavily limited by distance to the UV light source. I do not believe that UV light will penetrate in any meaningful way around crevices. 3-steam penetration: the product is designed in a way that allows the steam to easily flow between layers.

Fordeler

Steam penetration, drying process… NOT UV

Ulemper

No cons… price/performance is spot on value!!!

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser

M9419A

08/05/2024

United Kingdom

Bekreftet kjøper

Great product!

Would highly recommend! Nice design. Easy to use, easy to clean. Fast sterilising. Thank you

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser

Miss C

06/05/2024

United Kingdom

I would recommend

It's easy to use. You can fit any size bottles in the sterliser, breat pump as well. The compartments are great. No leaking water on any surfaces. Slimline fits tidy in my kitchen. 10 minutes to sterlise bottles. It's steam so the lid will have water on it, just like any other steam sterliser. Happy with my purchase and the price

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF291/01 Baby bottle steriliser

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Jeg ønsker å motta markedsføringskommunikasjon om Philips-produkter, tjenester, arrangementer og kampanjer basert på mine preferanser og min atferd. Jeg kan når som helst melde meg av.

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.
Ansvarsfraskrivelser

  1. Basert på en nettbasert spørreundersøkelse om kundetilfredshet utført globalt med 10 109 brukere av merker og produkter for mor og barn i 2023. 

  1. Escherichia coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Staphylococcus aureas, Streptococcus agalactiae, Cronobacter sakazakii, Salmonella enterica, Listeria monocytogenes. Testresultatene leveres av en uavhengig testlab.

  2. Enten den gamle eller den nye papirbaserte emballasjen kan mottas i overgangsperioden