I have really enjoyed using this steriliser, it’s so quiet, it’s quick and so easy to use. The fact it matches my kitchen decor is a bonus! It can fix six bottles of any size in at a time plus lids, rings, tears and loose dummies. I even managed to fit in my pumping equipment with all the bottles! I like the fact you can use it as a double or single layer steriliser and it is easily portable. The only dislike I have about it is the water the drips off the lid when opening the steriliser after a use, it can create a lot of water on surfaces and floor but as long as you go prepared it’s manageable. I highly recommend this steriliser and it’s even replaced another brands steriliser I already owned. I haven’t stopped raving about it and have even suggested to other pregnant ladies because I love it that much!