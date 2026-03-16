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  • Skjærefolier for utskiftning til kroppstrimmer
  • Skjærefolier for utskiftning til kroppstrimmer
  • Skjærefolier for utskiftning til kroppstrimmer
  • Skjærefolier for utskiftning til kroppstrimmer
  • Skjærefolier for utskiftning til kroppstrimmer
  • Skjærefolier for utskiftning til kroppstrimmer
  • Skjærefolier for utskiftning til kroppstrimmer
  • Skjærefolier for utskiftning til kroppstrimmer
  • Skjærefolier for utskiftning til kroppstrimmer
  • Skjærefolier for utskiftning til kroppstrimmer

Body Groomer replacement foilBG2010

BG2010/43

4.4
| (120) Anmeldelser | 95% anbefaler dette produktet
Skjærefolier for utskiftning til kroppstrimmer
Skjærefolier for utskiftning til kroppstrimmere i seriene BG34XX, BG54XX, BG74XX, BG94XX
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OG BG 7000 Yin Yang Industry Logo [master-b27f7e2e8b3b4b18a391b2e300dd49cb] [com-mig]

Verdens mest foretrukne merke for elektrisk stell for menn1

Bytt hvert år for best resultat

Skjærefolier for utskiftning til kroppstrimmer

  • Barberingssystem med trippel beskyttelse

  • 100 % vannbestandig i dusjen

  • Bytt ut én gang i året

Patentert kuttingsteknologi for å være skånsom mot huden

Patentert kuttingsteknologi for å være skånsom mot huden

Barberingssystemet med trippel beskyttelse har perletupper for bedre komfort for huden, diamantformede hull for null anstrengelse, mens beskytteren minimerer hudirritasjon betydelig.

Jevn, tett barbering på 0,2 mm

Jevn, tett barbering på 0,2 mm

Kuttingsteknologien vår barberer ned til 0,2 mm og gir deg den tette og presise stellen du trenger. Med diamantformet barberingsfolie som fungerer sømløst for å sørge for et jevnt og tett resultat, etterlater den huden din myk og frisk.

100 % vannavstøtende for enkel trimming, våt eller tørr

100 % vannavstøtende for enkel trimming, våt eller tørr

Fordi den er 100 % vannavstøtende, kan du bruke kroppstrimmeren både våt og tørr for en komfortabel og lettvint opplevelse hver gang. I tillegg er den enkel å rengjøre.

Få hjelp med dette produktet

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Anmeldelser

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4.4

av 5

120

Anmeldelser

95%

anbefaler dette produktet

16/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great all-rounder that’s gentle on hair

I’ve been using the Philips Bodygroom Series 7000 for a few weeks now, and it’s a really reliable bit of kit. Here’s my take on how it actually performs: The Shave & Trim The adjustable comb is definitely the standout feature for me. It’s incredibly smooth and, most importantly, it doesn’t pull on the hairs at all, which has been an issue with other trimmers I’ve used. I haven't had a single nick or cut, which gives you a lot of confidence. However, as someone with sensitive skin, I did notice a bit of friction burn when using it dry. It’s not a dealbreaker, but something to be mindful of if you're prone to irritation. Design & Handling Despite being packed with features, it’s actually quite compact and easy to hold. It can still be a little tricky to navigate those really "hard to reach" spots, but generally, it’s easy to manoeuvre. I also really appreciate how quiet it is—it doesn’t feel like you’re starting a lawnmower in the bathroom! Battery & Extras The battery life is phenomenal. I’ve been using it for a few weeks on a single charge and haven't had to plug it in once yet. It comes with plenty of attachments, and the included carry bag is a lifesaver; it’s actually big enough to keep everything together so you don't end up losing the smaller pieces in a drawer.

Fordeler

Zero hair-pulling or nicks. Incredible battery life (weeks of use per charge). Quiet motor and compact design. Handy storage bag for all attachments.

Ulemper

Can cause slight friction burn on sensitive skin if used dry. A few awkward angles can still be tough to reach.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

16/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Powerful and skin friendly

Excellent body groomer by Philips! Very easy to use and it is skin friendly. Perfect for all body areas even sensitive. Great for trimming and shaving too. It is dermatologicaly tested and the battery life is amazing (up to 120mins runtime). It comes with a few different attachments (shaving head, trimming head, adjustable comb 1 - 3 mm, adjustable comb 3 - 7 mm, intimate comb, travel pouch and USB-A charging cable. I would definitely recommend this product to everyone!

Fordeler

Skin friendly, powerful, attachments

Ulemper

Nothing

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

05/03/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Fast, comfortable and close

I have used a number of body groomers over the years and this is by far and away the best one I have experienced. Firstly the interchangeable shaving attachments give flexibility and options for different hair length, finish and area to be shaved Then the speed and accuracy of the shave is amazing. Only one pass is all that is required in most areas to get a really close and smooth shave. The shaver is very quiet and light to use. This means it is maneuverable and easy to use in difficult to reach areas. The battery seems to last a long time The USB charging means that you don't need to carry heavier adaptors with you when you travel I would like to have seen a hard case to protect the unit and particularly the heads when I travel. Attachments for other Philips shavers such as the nose trimmer will not fit this unit which is a shame. That would have made it a total product for me.

Fordeler

It is fast and easy to use due to size and weight. There are multiple options with the range of attachments.

Ulemper

The carrying bag could be more protective for the delicate heads. It would be good if a nose and ear trimmer attachment was available as an accessory.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder Body Groomer 7000 Series BG7470/15 2D flex head and dual trim-shave system

Meld deg på Philips-nyhetsbrevet for eksklusive tilbud

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.

Jeg ønsker å motta markedsføringskommunikasjon om Philips-produkter, tjenester, arrangementer og kampanjer basert på mine preferanser og min atferd. Jeg kan når som helst melde meg av.

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.
Ansvarsfraskrivelser

  1. Nettbasert undersøkelse av 16 003 menn, brukere av elektrisk trimming, utført i 2024. 