I’ve been using the Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series (BG7470/15) and I’m genuinely impressed with how well it performs. It’s designed for full body and intimate grooming, and from the first use it felt comfortable, easy to handle, and well built. One of the things I like most is the dual trim and shave system. I can switch between trimming and shaving without changing tools, which saves time and makes the whole process much easier. The 2D flexing head follows the shape of my body well and helps catch awkward hairs that are usually hard to reach, giving a more even result. Comfort is a big factor for me, especially in sensitive areas, and this groomer does a great job there. The Triple Protect shave system and rounded blade tips noticeably reduce irritation. I get a close finish without redness or razor burn, which is something I’ve struggled with using other groomers. The built-in OptiLight is another feature I didn’t realise I’d appreciate as much as I do. It makes it easier to see what I’m doing in harder-to-see areas and helps me be more precise. I also like that it’s fully waterproof, so I can use it in the shower and clean it quickly afterwards. Battery life has been excellent. I get plenty of use out of a single charge, and the quick-charge feature is useful if I’m short on time. The groomer feels solid in my hand, and the different comb attachments give me good control over how short or neat I want to keep things. Overall, I’m very happy with the Philips Body Groomer 7000 Series. It’s comfortable, reliable, and easy to use, and it delivers consistent results without irritating my skin. My overall rating: 10/10 I’d highly recommend it to anyone who wants to stay neatly trimmed with minimal effort and maximum comfort.