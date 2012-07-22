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Philips AventMyke tuter

SCF146/02

4.6
| (5) Anmeldelser | 100% anbefaler dette produktet
Myk tut
Philips Avent myke tuter er utformet for følsomme tannkjøtt, og er det ideelle første skrittet fra bryst eller flaske til en drikkekopp. Med ventil som hindrer søl, og som er enkel å drikke av og rengjøre.
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Tut som hindrer søl, godt grep

Myk tut

  • 6 md.+

  • Hvit

  • Dobbeltpakning

Kompatibel med flasker og kopper fra Philips Avent

Alle Philips Avent-flasker og -kopper er kompatible, unntatt glassflasker og voksenkopper / mine første store barn-kopper. Så du kan mikse og matche for å lage en perfekt kopp. De passer til smårollingens individuelle utviklingsbehov.

Patentert ventil som hindrer søl

Enkel å drikke av, enkel å rengjøre

Myk tut

Myk tut

Utformet for følsomt tannkjøtt

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
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4.6

av 5

5

Anmeldelser

100%

anbefaler dette produktet

3
2
1

22/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Ideal first spout

We got this spout to go on the bottles we had been using with teats that our DD seemed to spend more time messing around with than drinking from. On the first try she spent most of the time chewing on it with the odd drink, on the second go she drank the whole bottle and hasn't stopped since. I think this is the ideal first spout as it is soft on her mouth and a very easy to use and fit.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF146/02 Soft spouts

26/11/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great thing! Comfortable to use, easy to clean and what is main - no mess around when the full bottle drops on the floor or fulls on side in your bag.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF146/02 Soft spouts

20/06/2014

France

France

Colère!

Il est indéniable que ce produit est excellent, très pratique lorsqu'on a des enfants tout-petits. Mais voilà, j'ai le malheur d'avoir perdu la valve anti-fuites. Je ne dois pas être la seule... pourtant, AVENT PHILIPS ne vend ses becs souples que par 2 et pour (presque) le prix d'une nouvelle tasse! Cela me met particulièrement en colère. Ma tasse est maintenant inutilisable et je suis obligée de jeter l'ancienne et d'en acheter une nouvelle?? Je trouve cela inadmissible. Il est temps que cette logique cesse!

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF146/02 Soft spouts

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF146/02 Soft spouts

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Jeg ønsker å motta markedsføringskommunikasjon om Philips-produkter, tjenester, arrangementer og kampanjer basert på mine preferanser og min atferd. Jeg kan når som helst melde meg av.

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.