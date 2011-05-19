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  • For selvstendig drikking
  • For selvstendig drikking
  • For selvstendig drikking
  • For selvstendig drikking

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Philips AventØvelseshåndtak

SCF142/00

3
| (5) Anmeldelser
For selvstendig drikking
Øvelseshåndtakene passer til Philips AVENT-flasker og -kopper for å hjelpe til med selvstendig drikking på hvert trinn. De er enkle å feste og fjerne, slik at kopper kan brukes både med og uten håndtak. Tilgjengelig i grønn og oransje.
Se alle fordeler

For selvstendig drikking

Konturformet

Utformet for at små hender skal få godt grep

Enkle å tilpasse og fjerne

Kopper kan brukes med eller uten håndtak

Kompatibel med flasker og kopper fra Philips Avent

Alle Philips Avent-flasker og -kopper er kompatible, unntatt glassflasker og voksenkopper / mine første store barn-kopper. Så du kan mikse og matche for å lage en perfekt kopp. De passer til smårollingens individuelle utviklingsbehov.

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
Kundenes meninger i form av produkt- og stjernevurdering er nyttige for alle kunder. De lar deg lære mer om produktet og hjelpe deg med å ta en kjøpsbeslutning. Alle kunder som har kjøpt et produkt på nettet eller i butikken, kan sende inn en anmeldelse

3.0

av 5

5

Anmeldelser

4
2

19/05/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Good purchase

Disappointed initially that you cannot choose a colour for the product which I feel is important, as I received pink handles when I have a boy. These were sent back and I was then able to choose which colour when I was contacted by a customer service rep. Still would definately recommend the product and service!

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

28/03/2011

Nederland

Nederland

Mijn kleine meid is er ontzettend blij mee

Ik heb deze oefenhandvatten gekocht voor mijn 4.5 maand oude dochter die uit all wil zelf haar flesje wou vast houden. Wat ze nu ook doet. Het fijne aan deze handvatten is dat samen met de andere producten ze het kan gebruiken tot dat ze overgaat op echte bekers. Zo hoef ik niet een hele kast uit te ruimen voor allerlei verschillende bekers en toebehoren maar kan ik een schapje inrichten met een compleet systeem

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF142/00 Oefenhandvatten voor beker

30/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

There needs to be a colour option!!!

Bought these handles and love them however I received pink handles and I have a boy, the only place to buy these seems to be amazon and there are no option on colour, just says "colour may vary" with a picture of orange and green handle so although it says colour may vary you think they will be at least unisex colours.... I feel this is miss advertising. Once i received the product i actually read the reviews on amazon and this seems to be a common problem. Please sort this out as i will not be buying this particular product again until there is a colour option which is annoying as the product itself is great and useful. I look forward to some feedback on this matter.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF142/00 Trainer handles for cup

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  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
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Jeg ønsker å motta markedsføringskommunikasjon om Philips-produkter, tjenester, arrangementer og kampanjer basert på mine preferanser og min atferd. Jeg kan når som helst melde meg av.

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.