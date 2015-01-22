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dokkinghøyttaler

DS1400/12

2

| (21) Anmeldelser

Lyd som passer i hjemmet

Dokkinghøyttaleren DS1400 gir deg glimrende lyd og er kompatibel med iPhone5 og de nyeste iPod-ene via Lightning-kontakten. For økt allsidighet har den også en USB-port for lading av en andre mobil enhet, selv om din iPod/iPhone står i dokkingstasjonen.

Se alle fordeler

Lyd som passer i hjemmet

  • Med Lightning-kontakt

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • USB-port for lading

  • 6 W

Nattlys med myk glød

De to aktive driverne og basspipen gir balansert og fyldig lyd

Elegant og kompakt design som passer på ethvert nattbord

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
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2.0

av 5

21

Anmeldelser

5

22/01/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliantly annoying

Amazing sound for the size of the unit, looks really nice too, cannot fault it except... really annoyingly keeps losing the signal when tuned into radio stations, over an hour period will lose the signal dozens of times, sometimes it comes back itself, but more often than not, you have to reset it, drives me crazy so only really good as an expensive charger/clock, not the reason I bought it for, the superb sound it produces.

Denne omtalen gjelder DS1400 docking speaker

Denne omtalen gjelder DS1400 docking speaker

21/07/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Sound quality

The sound quality is good for the price of the docking station I like the added features like night light and dat and time from the phone also I find it very handy to be able to connect 2 devices at one time.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder DS1400 docking speaker

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder DS1400 docking speaker

30/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Buzzing sound

The design is good and it's really easy to use, just plug and go. I had the previous model for my iphone 4 and got this one as a present with my iphone 6. As soon as I pressed 'play', an annoying buzzing sound accompanied the music, and it's especially noticeable at low volume (I use it to charge my phone at night and get up in the morning so the volume is usually set on low). I never had that problem with my previous speakers, and loved the sound for such a small device. Was very happy with previous purchase, so why is there this buzzing noise now? I can't return it now because I'm not in the country where it was bought so I hope Philips can find a solution for this.

Denne omtalen gjelder DS1400 docking speaker

Denne omtalen gjelder DS1400 docking speaker

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