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  • Lys, lyd og action
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  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
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  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action
  • Lys, lyd og action

6000 seriesSolenergidrevne hodetelefoner som sitter på ørene

TAA6219BK/00

4.6

| (16) Anmeldelser | 100% anbefaler dette produktet

1 pris

Lys, lyd og action

Flott lyd som holder deg i gang, solkraft holder motivasjonen oppe. Med Powerfoyle™-solteknologi lader disse trådløse hodetelefonene som sitter på øret, i lyset, og batteriet kan holde utrolige 80 timer med strøm for bruk i mørkere områder.

Se alle fordeler

Lys, lyd og action

  • Powerfoyle™-solteknologi

  • Selvladende hodetelefoner

  • 80 timers batterireserve

  • Vaskbare øreklokkeputer

Powerfoyle™ av Exeger. Mer lys, mer strøm

Powerfoyle™ av Exeger. Mer lys, mer strøm

Disse hodetelefonene lades når de utsettes for lys! Powerfoyle™-solcellemateriale i hodebåndet samler energi fra solen for å holde batteriet ladet – og du får til og med strøm fra elektrisk lys. Et fulladet batteri gir opptil 80 timers avspillingstid, slik at du kan fortsette å høre selv i svakt lys.

Kjølig og behagelig passform på øret for en aktiv livsstil

Kjølig og behagelig passform på øret for en aktiv livsstil

Løp, gå, rull på rulleskøyter! Det komfortable hodebåndet glir ikke når du beveger deg, og de myke, pustende øreputene er fylt med kjølegel. Øreklokkeputene kan tas av for enkel rengjøring, slik at du alltid kan få dem til å føles friske igjen.

Flott lyd selv ved lavt volum med dynamisk bass

Flott lyd selv ved lavt volum med dynamisk bass

Du får rik lyd fra driverne på 40 mm og god passiv støyisolering fra passformen på øret. Hvis du elsker en god basslinje, kan du aktivere dynamisk bass via Philips Headphones-appen og nyte favorittlåtene dine fullt ut selv om du lytter stille.

Tekniske spesifikasjoner

Få hjelp med dette produktet

Få svar på vanlige spørsmål, brukerhåndbøker, sikkerhetsinformasjon og tips

Priser

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
Kundenes meninger i form av produkt- og stjernevurdering er nyttige for alle kunder. De lar deg lære mer om produktet og hjelpe deg med å ta en kjøpsbeslutning. Alle kunder som har kjøpt et produkt på nettet eller i butikken, kan sende inn en anmeldelse

4.6

av 5

16

Anmeldelser

100%

anbefaler dette produktet

3
2
1

17/03/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Solar for the win

These solar-powered headphones present a compelling proposition for the eco-conscious audio enthusiast, and in my experience, they deliver on their promise. The standout feature, the solar charging, is genuinely impressive. Over a week of consistent use, predominantly during morning runs, the headphones have maintained their charge solely through exposure to daylight. This eliminates the anxiety of constantly needing to plug in. The integration of solar technology feels seamless, not bulky or cumbersome, and the headphones maintain a sleek, modern aesthetic. While long-term durability and the efficiency of solar charging in less sunny climates remains to be seen, the initial performance suggests a product that effectively harnesses ambient light to power its functionality. For those seeking a sustainable and convenient listening experience, it's ideal

Fordeler

solar charging, great sound

Ulemper

long term viability unsure

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-17

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-17

09/03/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Amazing Outdoor headphones on the go!

I recently purchased the Philips TAA6216BK headphones to test the solar powered self-charging features as it seemed very unique. To my disbelief since my initial charge I have not had to charge these headphones even ONCE, I usually set them by my office window which sees plenty of daylight. I now use these headphones as my daily jogging headphones and I can say I am deeply impressed. I have tripped over once and landed on my knees; but surprisingly these headphones stayed firmly gripped to my head. Sound quality wise is what you would expect from a pair of branded headphones, couldn’t fault it at all. The built in mic was also great at picking up my voice and supressing a lot of the background noises; for instance, the other caller couldn’t even tell I was outside with passing cars. For me, the only negative I can think of is the prolonged use of these headphones (over 1 hour) will start to cause discomfort due to the tightness of the headphones as they are designed for active outdoor use. But other than that I am deeply impressed with the innovative use of solar powered self-charging features for a pair of headphones whilst also retaining all the qualities which you would expect from a Philips branded product.

Denne omtalen gjelder 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-09

Denne omtalen gjelder 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2024-02-09

05/03/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent mic for calls. Forget your charger!

The Philips is great for outdoor runs—durable, secure fit, and excellent solar charging. However, the tight clamp can be uncomfortable for long use. Sound is good, but no ANC limits office use. The mic is outstanding; calls stay clear even with background noise. Perfect for running, less so for all-day wear.

Fordeler

Mic noise-cancelling quality is very good for calls, solar charging works very well, sound quality is decent, and build quality is very solid.

Ulemper

Lack of ANC can limit the use of the headphones in noisy environment, clamp too tight which is good for running but not comfortable for extended use

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2025-02-05

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder 6000 series TAA6219BK On-ear solar-powered headphones

Date of Use 2025-02-05

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  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
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Jeg ønsker å motta markedsføringskommunikasjon om Philips-produkter, tjenester, arrangementer og kampanjer basert på mine preferanser og min atferd. Jeg kan når som helst melde meg av.

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.