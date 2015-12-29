I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!