Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Utgått
SHB3185BK/00
Trådløs dynamisk og solid bass
Philips SHB3185 trådløse hodetelefoner med Bluetooth leveres med enkel NFC-paring med én berøring. De er inspirert av hodetelefoner for DJ-er og laget for gryende artister. Kos deg med musikk i time etter time, eller snakk i telefonen med stor komfort takket være den bærbare og foldbare designen.
Elementer på 32mm / lukket bakside
Hodetelefoner
Pustende øreputer
Myke øreputer som puster, for lytting og komfort i lengre perioder
32 mm kraftige drivere for dynamisk og solid bass
Enkel NFC-paring lar deg koble Bluetooth-hodetelefonene med en hvilken som helst Bluetooth-aktivert enhet – med bare ett trykk.
3.1
av 5
10
Anmeldelser
rodbrown1949
29/12/2015
United Kingdom
Great value / well deigned product
Great value for money, very comfortable to wear, easy to use and pair! Charges from laptop via USB / Mini USB! Works with Smart TV, Android phone and Chromebook! Great stereo sound!
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
phic
11/02/2016
United Kingdom
Bekreftet kjøper
Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!
I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
rodbrown1949
11/02/2016
United Kingdom
Bekreftet kjøper
Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!
I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset
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