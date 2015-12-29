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Bluetooth-hodetelefoner

SHB3185BK/00

3.1

| (10) Anmeldelser

Trådløs dynamisk og solid bass

Philips SHB3185 trådløse hodetelefoner med Bluetooth leveres med enkel NFC-paring med én berøring. De er inspirert av hodetelefoner for DJ-er og laget for gryende artister. Kos deg med musikk i time etter time, eller snakk i telefonen med stor komfort takket være den bærbare og foldbare designen.

Se alle fordeler

Trådløs dynamisk og solid bass

  • Elementer på 32mm / lukket bakside

  • Hodetelefoner

  • Pustende øreputer

Myke øreputer som puster, for lytting i lengre perioder

Myke øreputer som puster, for lytting i lengre perioder

Myke øreputer som puster, for lytting og komfort i lengre perioder

32 mm drivere med høy intensitet for dynamisk og solid bass

32 mm drivere med høy intensitet for dynamisk og solid bass

32 mm kraftige drivere for dynamisk og solid bass

NFC-tilkobling med ett trykk for enkel paring

NFC-tilkobling med ett trykk for enkel paring

Enkel NFC-paring lar deg koble Bluetooth-hodetelefonene med en hvilken som helst Bluetooth-aktivert enhet – med bare ett trykk.

Tekniske spesifikasjoner

Få hjelp med dette produktet

Få svar på vanlige spørsmål, brukerhåndbøker, sikkerhetsinformasjon og tips

Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
Kundenes meninger i form av produkt- og stjernevurdering er nyttige for alle kunder. De lar deg lære mer om produktet og hjelpe deg med å ta en kjøpsbeslutning. Alle kunder som har kjøpt et produkt på nettet eller i butikken, kan sende inn en anmeldelse

3.1

av 5

10

Anmeldelser

2

29/12/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great value / well deigned product

Great value for money, very comfortable to wear, easy to use and pair! Charges from laptop via USB / Mini USB! Works with Smart TV, Android phone and Chromebook! Great stereo sound!

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

11/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bekreftet kjøper

Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!

I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

11/02/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bekreftet kjøper

Was working brilliantly until a couple of days ago!

I have been using the product with my Smart TV for a couple of months now and it has been great! The phones were easy to use, comfortable and had great sound! As soon as I switched it on, a message saying it was connected came on screen and all I had to do was use my remote to click OK! For the last couple of days though, I have had problems! The message no longer comes up when I switch on and I have to go into speakers on the TV, select 'bluetooth', select the phones which are 'paired' on the TV and select connect! Sometimes it does and sometimes it fails and I do not know what the problem is! Sometimes when I go through this procedure, when I select speakers, the phones are already connected! So I find it only 'good' in performance! Because the buttons are situated on the RHS on the phones and are pretty small, I have given Ease of use average and Design only good I would have otherwise given an good to excellent for all!

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SHB3185BK Bluetooth headset

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  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.

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  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.
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