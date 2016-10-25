Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Utgått
AW5000/10
Hør på all musikken med Hi-Fi-lyd. Trådløst.
Hør på musikken trådløst og med Hi-Fi-lyd med Philips Fidelio trådløs Hi-Fi-høyttaler. Enkel streaming fra Apple- eller Android-enheten med fire Hi-Fi-drivere som gir en kraftig og omsluttende musikkopplevelse.
Hi-Fi-stereolyd
60 W, 4 Hi-Fi-drivere
Analog inngang
Appen er tilgjengelig fra Apple App store og Google Play, og registrerer automatisk mobile og andre kompatible enheter som er koblet til Wi-Fi-hjemmenettverket, noe som gir deg umiddelbar kontroll over musikken. Kontroller avspilling av musikk, volum- og lydinnstillinger, samt musikktjenester og radio på Internett fra alle enheter, hvor som helst.
Høyttaleren har spesielt vinklede, profesjonelle Hi-Fi-drivere som er designet for å produsere det mest omfattende og omsluttende lydbildet som er mulig. Plasseringen til driverne gir uovertruffen dynamisk lydkvalitet uansett hvor du er i rommet. Den unike designen gjør også at høyttalerne passer diskré inn i interiøret.
En ekstra linjeinngangstilkobling gjør at du kan koble eksterne musikkilder til Philips-systemet i tillegg til det trådløse alternativet. Bare koble høyttalerne til linjeinngangen, lydutgangen eller hodetelefonkontakten til en mediespiller – for eksempel en CD-/DVD-spiller, TV eller MP3-spiller
Priser
2.7
av 5
109
Anmeldelser
JamesAlexander
25/10/2016
United Kingdom
Get through setup for a brilliant Hi-fi experience!
I'd read a heap of reviews for the A5 complaining about setup and thought it was lack of experience with electronics, but after getting mine earlier this week, I hit the same problems. I won't bother moaning as I had it sorted within a hour of trial and error, please allow me to save you some pain...: *Make sure you connect to the 2.4khz wifi signal if you have a mutliband router for setup! (After setup you can run off 5.4khz no worries!) *Keep your A5 close to the router as possible, it's clearly easily rattled by other networks during setup. (If you know you're way around a router, adjust to a channel that is less used) *If you get the change, download Airstudio+ APK from online, it's STILL AVAILIBLE. Bear with it, it will work and when it does... This is a FANTASTIC speaker. I rarely have my expectations blown out of the water but the A5 is BRILLIANT; The amount of power and control!. I bought the A5 for my bedroom and I couldn't be happier, during setup I used this in my living room and was blown away by the bass response and clarity (had to tone the bass down!). It stood up to a full hifi; an incredible achievement for a small very very pretty diamond! So yes, it still is a pain in the backside to setup, but once done, you forget straight away and enjoy your music in true style!
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
louie
28/01/2014
United Kingdom
fantastic
I have an A3 and A5. Both of the sound great. Up until recently I was a traditional hi fi man, but realising that streaming tech had moved on in quality I jumped in with these two. They have permormed far beyond my expectations. the recent improvements in the app are most welcome. I did have some issues with the wifi connection, but, this was due to a poor router. A quick call to Virgin Media sorted this out. Highly recommended.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
soundaffection08
19/01/2014
United Kingdom
Hard Wire it for the best results then you will really have a great product
This is a powerful musical device however you need to hard wire it to your router. The Wifi has been inconsistent and annoying as it would loose signal regularly and be a nightmare to then reset. Hardwired it has been running flawlessly and sounding great. Big powerful and great fun sound. It really fills a large room and never sounds stressed or compressed. Highly recommended when hard wired.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker
Napster er kun tilgjengelig i Tyskland og Storbritannia.