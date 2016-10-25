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Philips FidelioA5 trådløs Hi-Fi-høyttaler

AW5000/10

2.7

| (109) Anmeldelser

1 pris

Hør på all musikken med Hi-Fi-lyd. Trådløst.

Hør på musikken trådløst og med Hi-Fi-lyd med Philips Fidelio trådløs Hi-Fi-høyttaler. Enkel streaming fra Apple- eller Android-enheten med fire Hi-Fi-drivere som gir en kraftig og omsluttende musikkopplevelse.

Se alle fordeler

Lidenskap for lyd

Hør på all musikken med Hi-Fi-lyd. Trådløst.

  • Hi-Fi-stereolyd

  • 60 W, 4 Hi-Fi-drivere

  • Analog inngang

Bruk AirStudio+ Lite til å kontrollere musikken fra den mobile enheten

Bruk AirStudio+ Lite til å kontrollere musikken fra den mobile enheten

Appen er tilgjengelig fra Apple App store og Google Play, og registrerer automatisk mobile og andre kompatible enheter som er koblet til Wi-Fi-hjemmenettverket, noe som gir deg umiddelbar kontroll over musikken. Kontroller avspilling av musikk, volum- og lydinnstillinger, samt musikktjenester og radio på Internett fra alle enheter, hvor som helst.

Vinklet høyttaler for en bredere stereolyd

Vinklet høyttaler for en bredere stereolyd

Høyttaleren har spesielt vinklede, profesjonelle Hi-Fi-drivere som er designet for å produsere det mest omfattende og omsluttende lydbildet som er mulig. Plasseringen til driverne gir uovertruffen dynamisk lydkvalitet uansett hvor du er i rommet. Den unike designen gjør også at høyttalerne passer diskré inn i interiøret.

Linjeinngang for lyd

Linjeinngang for lyd

En ekstra linjeinngangstilkobling gjør at du kan koble eksterne musikkilder til Philips-systemet i tillegg til det trådløse alternativet. Bare koble høyttalerne til linjeinngangen, lydutgangen eller hodetelefonkontakten til en mediespiller – for eksempel en CD-/DVD-spiller, TV eller MP3-spiller

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Priser

  • Bilde av AWARD-961310

Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
Kundenes meninger i form av produkt- og stjernevurdering er nyttige for alle kunder. De lar deg lære mer om produktet og hjelpe deg med å ta en kjøpsbeslutning. Alle kunder som har kjøpt et produkt på nettet eller i butikken, kan sende inn en anmeldelse

2.7

av 5

109

Anmeldelser

25/10/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Get through setup for a brilliant Hi-fi experience!

I'd read a heap of reviews for the A5 complaining about setup and thought it was lack of experience with electronics, but after getting mine earlier this week, I hit the same problems. I won't bother moaning as I had it sorted within a hour of trial and error, please allow me to save you some pain...: *Make sure you connect to the 2.4khz wifi signal if you have a mutliband router for setup! (After setup you can run off 5.4khz no worries!) *Keep your A5 close to the router as possible, it's clearly easily rattled by other networks during setup. (If you know you're way around a router, adjust to a channel that is less used) *If you get the change, download Airstudio+ APK from online, it's STILL AVAILIBLE. Bear with it, it will work and when it does... This is a FANTASTIC speaker. I rarely have my expectations blown out of the water but the A5 is BRILLIANT; The amount of power and control!. I bought the A5 for my bedroom and I couldn't be happier, during setup I used this in my living room and was blown away by the bass response and clarity (had to tone the bass down!). It stood up to a full hifi; an incredible achievement for a small very very pretty diamond! So yes, it still is a pain in the backside to setup, but once done, you forget straight away and enjoy your music in true style!

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker

28/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

fantastic

I have an A3 and A5. Both of the sound great. Up until recently I was a traditional hi fi man, but realising that streaming tech had moved on in quality I jumped in with these two. They have permormed far beyond my expectations. the recent improvements in the app are most welcome. I did have some issues with the wifi connection, but, this was due to a poor router. A quick call to Virgin Media sorted this out. Highly recommended.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker

19/01/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Hard Wire it for the best results then you will really have a great product

This is a powerful musical device however you need to hard wire it to your router. The Wifi has been inconsistent and annoying as it would loose signal regularly and be a nightmare to then reset. Hardwired it has been running flawlessly and sounding great. Big powerful and great fun sound. It really fills a large room and never sounds stressed or compressed. Highly recommended when hard wired.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder AW5000 A5 wireless Hi-Fi speaker

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  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.
Ansvarsfraskrivelser

  1. Napster er kun tilgjengelig i Tyskland og Storbritannia.