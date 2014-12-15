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Spotify multiroom-høyttaler

SW700M/12

3.7

| (12) Anmeldelser | 80% anbefaler dette produktet

Spotify i alle rom

Få autentisk lyd helt enkelt med to drivere for hi-fi-entusiaster og Spotify Connect. Du kan spille av Spotify på enhver høyttaler ved å bruke Spotify-appen som fjernkontroll. Utvid systemet helt trådløst til alle rom, og fortsett å spille av musikken der du slapp.

Se alle fordeler

Spotify i alle rom

  • Spotify Connect

  • Multiroom

  • Spill av med én knapp

Musikken streames direkte til høyttalerne og sparer mobilbatteriet

Trykk på avspillingsknappen for at musikken skal følge deg

Trykk på avspillingsknappen for at musikken skal følge deg

Når du trykker på avspillingsknappen, spilles musikken av fra høyttaleren umiddelbart – uansett om du brukte en smarttelefon, et nettbrett eller en annen smartenhet forrige gang. Denne funksjonen lar deg også bytte fra en høyttaler til en annen i ulike rom.

Musikken spilles av under telefonsamtaler, videoer og spill

Tekniske spesifikasjoner

Få hjelp med dette produktet

Få svar på vanlige spørsmål, brukerhåndbøker, sikkerhetsinformasjon og tips

Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
Kundenes meninger i form av produkt- og stjernevurdering er nyttige for alle kunder. De lar deg lære mer om produktet og hjelpe deg med å ta en kjøpsbeslutning. Alle kunder som har kjøpt et produkt på nettet eller i butikken, kan sende inn en anmeldelse

3.7

av 5

12

Anmeldelser

80%

anbefaler dette produktet

2

15/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Product For Spotify users

This is so simple to set up, sounds great and is great value. I have a 700 and its awesome, sounds great. I am planning on buying another 700 and a 750 to go in my living room. I am a Spotify premium user and Connect is a game changer. Since i got the product on Friday i have used it everyday. I would say the 750 is better for bass lovers, however the 700 holds its own perfect for a 1 bed flat. I took it to a friends house party on saturday and it was awesome.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SW700M Spotify multiroom speaker

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SW700M Spotify multiroom speaker

15/12/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent Product For Spotify users

This is so simple to set up, sounds great and is great value. I have a 700 and its awesome, sounds great. I am planning on buying another 700 and a 750 to go in my living room. I am a Spotify premium user and Connect is a game changer. Since i got the product on Friday i have used it everyday. I would say the 750 is better for bass lovers, however the 700 holds its own perfect for a 1 bed flat. I took it to a friends house party on saturday and it was awesome.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SW700M Spotify multiroom speaker

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SW700M Spotify multiroom speaker

23/11/2014

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A great speaker for using Spotify in your home

I ve had my Philips Spotify multi room speaker for nearly a week now and can already say this is a great speaker system. The speaker feels well built and is really easy to use. The styling of the design is really simple and discreet so the speaker doesn't look out of place, which I really like. It's good that it can be controlled through the companion app or by using the buttons on the top of the speaker Through the Philips speaker set app, which I use on my phone, I can set up my speakers and you can create a home network. More speakers are added to your home system through the app. Initial set up is really easy because the speaker set app walks you through the set up in minutes. Philips and Spotify have really made good use of Spotify connect, which means you can choose your music in your Spotify app, it starts playing on your multi room speakers and you can carry on using your phone as normal, taking calls, and using other apps. You can even switch your phone off and music will carry on playing. A really cool feature is that you can stop your music and go out. When you get back, you hit play on the speaker and pick up where you left off. Or you can switch music over from your phone to speaker after being out in the time it takes to unbutton your jacket. The sound quality is really great from the 2.5 inch full range drivers and the bass ports at the back of the speaker. The volume goes louder than I really needed it and there's enough range in the bass and treble, which can be changed in the app , for you to really set the sound to how you like it. I would recommend this system for people who like using Spotify in their home.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SW700M Spotify multiroom speaker

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SW700M Spotify multiroom speaker

Meld deg på Philips-nyhetsbrevet for eksklusive tilbud

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.

Jeg ønsker å motta kampanjekommunikasjon – basert på preferanser og forbrukeratferd – om produkter, tjenester, arrangementer og kampanjer fra Philips. Du kan enkelt avslutte abonnementet når som helst.

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.
Ansvarsfraskrivelser

  1. Denne høyttaleren krever at du har en Spotify Premium-konto.