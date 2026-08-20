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  • The Freddie
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RetroInnendørs over-øret-hodetelefoner

SHP9500CY/00

4.6

| (13) Anmeldelser | 89% anbefaler dette produktet

The Freddie

Ooh, they’re your best friend! Gi musikken du elsker lyden den fortjener, med disse klassiske kablede hodetelefonene som er åpne bak. De er laget for å lytte hjemme, kommer med stasjonssøk en audiofil vil elske, en groovy retrostil og moderne komfort.

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The Freddie

  • Retro design, krystallklar lyd

  • Kablede hodetelefoner som er åpne bak

  • Vinklede drivere på 50 mm

  • Komfortable for lange lytteøkter

Gårsdagens utseende, dagens lyd

Gårsdagens utseende, dagens lyd

Skinnbukser, den kuleste skjorten din og den retro 70-tallslooken til disse over-øret-hodetelefonene! Enten du rocker til gammel vinyl, eller strømmer den nyeste singelen, er det på tide å slappe av og nyte den varme og autentiske lyden.

Over-øret-hodetelefoner som er åpne bak. Kom nærmere musikken din

Over-øret-hodetelefoner som er åpne bak. Kom nærmere musikken din

Utformingen som er åpen bak lar deg føle musikkens sjel. Siden det ikke er noe som fanger inn lyden, kan du glede deg over en innlevende og romlig opplevelse som skiller stemmer og instrumenter, slik at du kan nyte hver eneste note. Det er som å være i studio med favorittbandet ditt.

Vinklede neodymiumdrivere på 50 mm. Autentisk hi-fi-lyd

Vinklede neodymiumdrivere på 50 mm. Autentisk hi-fi-lyd

Neodymiumdriverne er laget for å vinkles i 15 grader, noe som passer den naturlige geometrien til øret ditt, slik at du kan høre hver eneste frekvens med optimal nøyaktighet. Du får eksplosive høydepunkter, kontrollerte rolige partier, og en midtdel som er behagelig og naturlig. Perfekt for all slags musikk du hører på.

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
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4.6

av 5

13

Anmeldelser

89%

anbefaler dette produktet

3
2
1

20/08/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Highs and lows very good

Very good headphones. Sound quality is there, from bottom to top. Some writers complained about no bass, believe me, the bass is there but maybe not there depending on the amp or i-phone/ipad; iTunes are lousy sound files. I use an equalizer and the bass will shake your head. The highs are there, crisp and good quality. With the phones on your head and no music, you can hear all the background noise clearly, that means they are safe.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2026-08-20

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2026-08-20

03/01/2026

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

A great pair of balanced, stylish headphones

This is my first time trying open back headphones and I have found that I quite like the more spacious sound stage that they provide. Being open back, you are also much more aware of your surroundings as the sound is able to leak through the back panels of the earcups but this is also what provides the more spacious sound signature of open back headphones. The Philips Century headphones are very light and comfortable to wear. The fabric on the ear cushions is soft and non abrasive to my skin and the headband provides ample support. The "retro 70s" look I find quite simple but yet stylish at the same time. They feature a simple black frame with slightly brown earcups and headband. They feature 50mm angled drivers which follow the shape of your ear in order to deliver a nice, balanced audio output. They have nice clean highs, balanced mids but some may find them lacking slightly on the bass side of things. Personally I quite like them but thought I would mention it. The box and packing materials are made entirely out of cardboard which is a nice environmentally conscious choice. Inside the box, the headphones come with a 3m long 3.5mm to 3.5mm audio jack cable alongside a female 3.5mm to male 6.3mm jack adaptor. Overall a really great pair of headphones

Fordeler

Comfortable, Light, Balanced

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-03

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2024-12-03

10/11/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great fit, sound good

Hi, I’ve been using this Philips freddie headset mostly with my computer at home. The sound’s really clear and open, you can catch little details in the music and it’s got a nice balance between bass and highs. The design looks nice too, kind of simple but with a cool retro vibe.. Comfort-wise: no complaints, the sides adjust well and the ear pads are soft enough that I can wear them for hours while working or watching stuff without any pressure on my head(my old headset used to hurt after like an hour but this one’s fine for several ^^). The cable’s pretty long which makes it great for desk use.. I used the adapter (who was given with) to plug it in and it worked straight away. I don’t think it’s the best option if you plan to use it in public spaces but for studying or working from home, it does the job very well. The price is a bit high so make sure to buy from the right retailer bc some charge more than others

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2025-10-10

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder Retro SHP9500CY Indoor over-ear headphones

Date of Use 2025-10-10

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Jeg ønsker å motta markedsføringskommunikasjon om Philips-produkter, tjenester, arrangementer og kampanjer basert på mine preferanser og min atferd. Jeg kan når som helst melde meg av.

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.