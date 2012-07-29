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Utgått

Philips AventDekorert kopp

SCF606/01

3.5

| (2) Anmeldelser

Hygiene på farten

Philips AVENT-drikkekopp til smårollinger er et enkelt skritt fra flaske til kopp. Lokket med flipptopp holder tuten ren til enhver tid, selv på farten. Den er utrolig sikker mot søl enten den ristes eller kastes opp i luften, og den er samtidig enkel å drikke av

Se alle fordeler

Hindrer søl, lett å suge

Hygiene på farten

  • 200 ml

  • 6 md.+ myk tut

  • Med håndtak

Myk tut med patentert ventil som hindrer søl

Myk tut med patentert ventil som hindrer søl

Den patenterte ventilen på Philips Avent-koppen med tut kontrollerer gjennomstrømming for å unngå søl, selv om den holdes opp-ned eller legges på siden

Alle delene kan vaskes i oppvaskmaskinen, noe som er praktisk

Alle delene kan vaskes i oppvaskmaskinen, noe som er praktisk

Hele koppen kan steriliseres for å ivareta hygienen

Hele koppen kan steriliseres for å ivareta hygienen

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Få hjelp med dette produktet

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
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3.5

av 5

2

Anmeldelser

4
3
1

29/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Brilliant cup

This product is excellent, the lid is a fantastic design, it's easy to clean and looks great

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

02/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Looks good but fails on design

I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Denne omtalen gjelder SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy

Meld deg på Philips-nyhetsbrevet for eksklusive tilbud

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
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Jeg ønsker å motta markedsføringskommunikasjon om Philips-produkter, tjenester, arrangementer og kampanjer basert på mine preferanser og min atferd. Jeg kan når som helst melde meg av.

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.