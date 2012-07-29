Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Utgått
SCF606/01
Hygiene på farten
Philips AVENT-drikkekopp til smårollinger er et enkelt skritt fra flaske til kopp. Lokket med flipptopp holder tuten ren til enhver tid, selv på farten. Den er utrolig sikker mot søl enten den ristes eller kastes opp i luften, og den er samtidig enkel å drikke av
200 ml
6 md.+ myk tut
Med håndtak
Den patenterte ventilen på Philips Avent-koppen med tut kontrollerer gjennomstrømming for å unngå søl, selv om den holdes opp-ned eller legges på siden
3.5
av 5
2
Anmeldelser
Claire7812
29/07/2012
United Kingdom
Brilliant cup
This product is excellent, the lid is a fantastic design, it's easy to clean and looks great
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
StClair
02/10/2011
United Kingdom
Looks good but fails on design
I am an engineer and hence really expect products to do as they say on the tin. first of all, not all Phillips teats are compatible with this product - it states they are but, when you insert an actual bottle teat, the lid does not seal hence liquid spills all over baby. Secondly, there is a feature on the rim of the plastic spout - a small hole - I am not sure what it is for. However, when baby drinks, liquid forms a bubble at this hole and baby ends up with a blob of liquid on the nose (an uncomfortable and distracting situation when baby is drinking). A tight fit is required for the handle to remain in place and hence keep the spout centred for ease of drinking (hand coordination and all that!) If this cup is thrown on the floor (which babies tend to do), then it could cause the handle and hence lid to loosen up, again causing leaking of liquid. On the positive side, the cup is easy to hold and looks nice.
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy
Denne omtalen gjelder SCF606/05 Decorated Toddler Cup Boy