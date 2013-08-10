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Utgått

Double ContourLadyshave Sensitive

HP6368/00

2.9

| (64) Anmeldelser

Tøff mot hårene, snill mot huden

Philips Double Contour Sensitive-ladyshaveren er utformet etter behovene til kvinner i dag. Denne nyskapende barbermaskinen med dobbel folie beskytter huden samtidig som den gjør den vakker og myk.

Se alle fordeler

Uovertruffen barbering med fire-i-ett hudbeskyttelsessystem

Tøff mot hårene, snill mot huden

  • 4-i-1 Ladyshave

  • Våt og tørr

Hypoallergeniske gullbelagte skjærefolier beskytter huden

Hypoallergeniske gullbelagte skjærefolier beskytter huden

Hypoallergeniske, gullbelagte skjærefolier minimerer irritasjon og allergieffekter på huden

Stripe med aloe vera for bedre tilføring av fuktighet til huden

Stripe med aloe vera for bedre tilføring av fuktighet til huden

Integrert stripe med aloe vera som øker fuktigheten, slik at du får en jevnere og tryggere barbering

Indikatorlampe for lavt batterinivå

Indikatorlampe for lavt batterinivå

Viser når batterinivået er lavt og minner deg på å lade apparatet før neste barbering

Tekniske spesifikasjoner

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Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
Kundenes meninger i form av produkt- og stjernevurdering er nyttige for alle kunder. De lar deg lære mer om produktet og hjelpe deg med å ta en kjøpsbeslutning. Alle kunder som har kjøpt et produkt på nettet eller i butikken, kan sende inn en anmeldelse

2.9

av 5

64

Anmeldelser

10/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great but no charging light

I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

10/08/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great but no charging light

I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

09/10/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Stylish product, compact size so great to pop in bag for gym and travel

My first experience of a Philips Ladyshave, used it dry, my legs feel soft, the hair was removed quickly with little effort. Great design, fits in hand well so easy to manouvre. Like it alot, will try it in shower next time.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive

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