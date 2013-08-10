Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
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11
d
Dager
21
t
Timer
03
m
Minutter
30
s
Sekunder
Utgått
HP6368/00
Tøff mot hårene, snill mot huden
Philips Double Contour Sensitive-ladyshaveren er utformet etter behovene til kvinner i dag. Denne nyskapende barbermaskinen med dobbel folie beskytter huden samtidig som den gjør den vakker og myk.
4-i-1 Ladyshave
Våt og tørr
Hypoallergeniske, gullbelagte skjærefolier minimerer irritasjon og allergieffekter på huden
Integrert stripe med aloe vera som øker fuktigheten, slik at du får en jevnere og tryggere barbering
Viser når batterinivået er lavt og minner deg på å lade apparatet før neste barbering
Få svar på vanlige spørsmål, brukerhåndbøker, sikkerhetsinformasjon og tips
Gå til deler og tilbehør
2.9
av 5
64
Anmeldelser
Senikxy
10/08/2013
United Kingdom
great but no charging light
I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
MrsLee85
10/08/2013
United Kingdom
great but no charging light
I really like the shaver but am a little disappointed that my one doesn't have the light on the shaver so can't tell if running out of charge..have philips cut costs by not having these on them now..its the hp6368 I have and even on the instructions it mentions the charging light. Would also be better if there was a cap to cover the head while not in use as the pouch that comes with it is so cheap and thin looking :( Overall easy to hold and great close shave..I can be hair free without having to wet shave in the shower or bath..means I can have a bath and relax more :)
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Sue0625
09/10/2012
United Kingdom
Stylish product, compact size so great to pop in bag for gym and travel
My first experience of a Philips Ladyshave, used it dry, my legs feel soft, the hair was removed quickly with little effort. Great design, fits in hand well so easy to manouvre. Like it alot, will try it in shower next time.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder Double Contour HP6368/00 Ladyshave Sensitive