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HD-videokamera

CAM295BL/00

4.2

| (5) Anmeldelser

Film og del de spesielle øyeblikkene på en enkel måte

Det er enkelt å ta full HD-videoer og bilder med dette ESee-videokameraet CAM300. Berøringsskjermen på 3" gir deg intuitiv kontroll, mens funksjonene for umiddelbar redigering og et raskt inntrykk gjør at du kan dele det du vil med én gang på TV og Internett.

Se alle fordeler

Med berøringsskjermkontroll

Film og del de spesielle øyeblikkene på en enkel måte

Den lille, slanke designen passer perfekt i lommen

Den integrerte USB-kontakten gjør tilkoblingen til PC/Mac enkel

Den integrerte USB-kontakten gjør tilkoblingen til PC/Mac enkel

Med ekstra lang batterilevetid kan du ta opp mer

Få hjelp med dette produktet

Få svar på vanlige spørsmål, brukerhåndbøker, sikkerhetsinformasjon og tips

Anmeldelser

Disse anmeldelsene forvaltes av Bazaarvoice og overholder Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, som støttes av antisvindel-teknologi og menneskelig analyse. Du finner mer informasjon på
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4.2

av 5

5

Anmeldelser

3
1

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bekreftet kjøper

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder CAM295BL HD camcorder

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder CAM295BL HD camcorder

17/06/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.

I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder CAM295BL HD camcorder

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder CAM295BL HD camcorder

09/04/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Bekreftet kjøper

Easy and pocketable

I can carry this with me and make short videos as and when. Used it for business to inform someone of a problem I needed addressing. Good for stills too. Very reasonably priced and people who see it just want one.

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder CAM295BL HD camcorder

Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet

Denne omtalen gjelder CAM295BL HD camcorder

Meld deg på Philips-nyhetsbrevet for eksklusive tilbud

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
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Jeg ønsker å motta kampanjekommunikasjon – basert på preferanser og forbrukeratferd – om produkter, tjenester, arrangementer og kampanjer fra Philips. Du kan enkelt avslutte abonnementet når som helst.

  • 100 kr i rabatt på ditt første kjøp.
  • Tidlig tilgang til salg.
  • Tips om sunn livsstil.
  • Eksperttips og inspirasjon.