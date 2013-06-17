Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Fri frakt fra 1000 NOK
30 dagers angrerett
Utgått
CAM295BL/00
Film og del de spesielle øyeblikkene på en enkel måte
Det er enkelt å ta full HD-videoer og bilder med dette ESee-videokameraet CAM300. Berøringsskjermen på 3" gir deg intuitiv kontroll, mens funksjonene for umiddelbar redigering og et raskt inntrykk gjør at du kan dele det du vil med én gang på TV og Internett.
4.2
av 5
5
Anmeldelser
Nikki525
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
Bekreftet kjøper
The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.
I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder CAM295BL HD camcorder
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder CAM295BL HD camcorder
Bronwyn
17/06/2013
United Kingdom
The Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is of very good quality and compact.
I have only used my Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL a few times but have been very pleased with the quality of the footage and sound taking into account the size of the product. I had 10 years ago a camcorder 9 times bigger than this product and the quality of the picture is just as good if not better and with the positive of having the product being able to fit in the palm of your hand. I have been using my digital camera (over 7 years old) for VT footage and though it is good the quality of the sound that is picked up by the Philips HD Camcorder CAM295BL is much better.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder CAM295BL HD camcorder
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder CAM295BL HD camcorder
Kallikrates
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Bekreftet kjøper
Easy and pocketable
I can carry this with me and make short videos as and when. Used it for business to inform someone of a problem I needed addressing. Good for stills too. Very reasonably priced and people who see it just want one.
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder CAM295BL HD camcorder
Ja, jeg anbefaler dette produktet
Denne omtalen gjelder CAM295BL HD camcorder