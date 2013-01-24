Hjemmeside
    Philips Kaffetrakter

    Fordi kaffe er alt.

     
    For mange kaffeelskere er den klassiske filterkaffen fortsatt en favoritt. Med Philips kaffetraktere med dryppfilter kan du nyte hver kaffestund.
    Drip filter coffee machines from Philips

    Oppdag Philips kaffetraktere

    Philips Grind & Brew

    Grind & Brew


    Integrert kvern for nykvernet kaffe

    Nyt enestående kaffe laget av nykvernede bønner med den integrerte kvernen.
    Philips Eco Conscious Edition

    Eco Conscious Edition


    Frokost ble akkurat bedre
    Bærekraftig utformet med 100 % biobasert plast*
    *PP-plast fra sertifiserte biobaserte kilder på massebalansebasis.
    Philips Café Gourmet

    Café Gourmet


    Boil & Brew-Technology
    Unik bryggeteknologi som gir kraftig og aromatisk kaffe
    Philips Café Gaia

    Café Gaia


    Deilig og varm kaffe
    Termokanne som bevarer aroma og temperatur perfekt
    Philips 2 Jahre Garantie

    Produktgaranti

    2 års produktgaranti

    fra innkjøpsdato

    Den perfekte kaffekoppen med Philips kaffetraktere

    Efficient wrinkle removal

    Perfekt traktet kaffe

    Kaffetrakter med dryppfilter som gir kaffe med rund og fyldig smak.
    OptimalTEMP technology

    Aromatisk dryppfilterkaffe

    Optimal traktetemperatur gjør at de riktige smakene og aromaene trekkes ut av den malte kaffen. 
    No temperature settings

    Dryppstopp

    Dryppstoppfunksjonen gjør at du kan skjenke deg en kopp kaffe før traktingen er ferdig.
    Effortless ironing

    Automatisk utkobling

    Kaffetrakteren slår seg av automatisk av sikkerhetshensyn og for å spare energi.
    Philips Drip Filter Coffee Machine
    Trakt den perfekte kaffekoppen gang etter gang

    Trakt den perfekte kaffekoppen

    gang etter gang


    Det er enkelt å nyte smaken av god kaffe hver dag med kaffetraktere med dryppfilter fra Philips. Den perfekte kaffekoppen traktes nøyaktig slik du liker den. Nyt deilig kaffe når som helst, hvor som helst.
    For alle kaffeelskere

    For alle

    kaffeelskere


    Nyt en gjennomført velsmakende kaffe hver dag. Philips kaffetraktere med dryppfilter er beregnet for kaffeelskere. Trakt en kanne kaffe til deg selv eller et større selskap.
    En enkel måte å lage kaffe på.

    En enkel måte å lage kaffe på.

    Trakt din favorittkaffe


    Det varme vannet strømmer gjennom filteret og ut av tuten, slik at du får en kaffe med en varm og fyldig smak. Varmeplaten gjør at den traktede kaffen holder seg frisk og varm. 
    Nyt den aromatiske smaken av nytraktet kaffe

    Nyt den aromatiske smaken

    av nytraktet kaffe


    Filtersystemet trekker ut smak fra den malte kaffen og gir deg en deilig og aromatisk kaffeopplevelse, hver eneste gang.

    Finn den beste
    kaffetrakteren for deg

      Grind &amp; Brew Kaffemaskin

      Grind & Brew Kaffemaskin

      HD7769/00

      • Integrert kaffekvern
      • Duo-beholder for bønner
      • Timer
      • Svart og metall
      Totalvurdering 3.8/ 5
      (70)
      kr 2 499,00*
      Vis produkt
      Eco Conscious Edition Kaffemaskin i 5000-serien

      Eco Conscious Edition Kaffemaskin i 5000-serien

      HD5120

      • 100 % biobasert plast**
      • Kapasitet på 1,2 l / 10 store kopper
      • Automatisk utkobling
      • Matt silkehvit overflatebehandling
      Totalvurdering 4.6/ 5
      (36)
      Vis produkt
      Café Gourmet Kaffemaskin

      Café Gourmet Kaffemaskin

      HD5412/00

      • Med glasskanne
      • Boil and brew-system
      • Rustfritt stål
      Totalvurdering 4.3/ 5
      (37)
      kr 1 499,00*
      Vis produkt
      Café Gaia Kaffemaskin

      Café Gaia Kaffemaskin

      HD7549/20

      • Med timer
      • Med termokanne
      • Svart
      Totalvurdering / 5
      kr 999,00*
      Vis produkt
    Mer om kaffetrakter

