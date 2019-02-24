Philips showcases unique augmented reality concept for image-guided minimally invasive therapies developed with Microsoft

“The transition from open surgery to image-guided procedures has driven a seismic shift in improving patient outcomes and reducing costs – not least by dramatically reducing the length of time a patient stays in a hospital after their procedure,” said Atul Gupta, MD, Chief Medical Officer for Image Guided Therapy at Philips and a practicing interventional and diagnostic radiologist. “On our Azurion platform we seamlessly integrate a range of data sources in a way that’s intuitive to understand and control. By collaborating with Microsoft and HoloLens 2 we can take it to the next level, immersing the physician in a tailored augmented reality environment. This concept allows me to see the real world superimposed with the live data and 3D medical imagery needed to guide our precision therapy, and importantly also lets me control Azurion with voice recognition, eye tracking and advanced gestures. It’s all about keeping our focus on the patient.” “Mixed reality is giving people new ways to interact with the digital and physical world, bringing the benefits of the digital revolution to entirely new experiences across the globe,” said Alex Kipman, Technical Fellow, AI and Mixed Reality at Microsoft. “I am thrilled to see companies in a broad range of industries achieve more using the products that we build with our partners and ecosystem. Mixed reality holds great potential in healthcare, and our collaboration with Philips shows how that potential is already beginning to be realized.” Microsoft unveiled HoloLens 2 on 24 February at MWC Barcelona. HoloLens is a self-contained holographic computer that enables hands-free, heads-up interaction with 3-dimensional digital objects. HoloLens 2 builds on the breakthrough technology of HoloLens and is even more immersive, more comfortable and delivers more value right out of the box. Complemented by existing and new Azure cloud services, and with built-in AI, HoloLens 2 is the ultimate intelligent edge device. Since its global launch in February 2017, over half a million patients have been treated in more than 80 countries using the Azurion platform, which is powered by Philips’ proprietary ConnectOS and combines technical innovations in both software and hardware. ConnectOS allows the integration of advanced digital innovations on the Azurion platform. Philips previously announced that it is developing an augmented reality solution for spine, cranial and trauma procedures. Innovation is core to Philips’ growth strategy in health technology, and the company spends approximately EUR 1.8 billion annually on R&D. In recent years Philips has significantly stepped up its activities in software, adaptive intelligence and data science. Today, around one in every two of Philips’ R&D professionals is active in this field. Philips has successfully developed the Philips HealthSuite Platforms, a common digital framework that connects consumers, patients and healthcare providers in a cloud-based connected health ecosystem of devices, apps and tools.