Stekt kyllingoppskrifter: Hvordan steke kylling sunt hjemme





Everybody loves a roast chicken dinner, but getting it right is not always easy. Have a look at these top tips to put together the best roast chicken recipe - from the best seasoning and marinades for the tastiest meat, to low-fat roast chicken recipes that’ll still keep in all the juicy flavours, we’ve got you covered. Read on for our easy chicken recipes so you and your guests never have to put up with a dry roast again!