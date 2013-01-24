Hjemmeside
Skiltløsninger
    Oppdag den nyeste serien med skiltløsninger med profesjonelle skjermløsninger fra Philips– designet for å oppnå best mulig resultat. Med svært høy lysstyrke og ekstremt høy oppløsning blir innholdet levende for større publikumsengasjement og bedre resultater. Utforsk de bransjespesifikke nyskapningene, og skap et perfekt tilpasset oppsett for dine behov.
    Skjerm på møterommet i en bedrift

    Klar for  virksomheten


    Den nye skjermen i B-serien integreres sømløst i bedriftssystemer for effektiv kontroll, og gir smartere tilkobling, både trådløst og direkte for uavbrutte møter.
    Utforsk etter bransje
    Interaktiv digital skilting – berøringsteknologi | Personer som venter i resepsjonen

    Utformet for ytelse


    Lag en egendefinert videovegg med den rammeløse LED-skjermen, eller opplev de unike funksjonene til skjermene i Q-serien, D-serien, P-serien, T-serien, C-serien, H-serien og X-serien. Gjør mer med Android – skap interaktive opplevelser med berøringsteknologi, eller bruk CMND for smartere kontroll.
    Oppdag utvalget
    Dynamisk digital skilting – LED-videovegg | En mann som går rundt i en butikk

    LED-videovegg  skjerm


    Gled deg over fullstendig kreativ frihet med den rammeløse LED-videoskjermen, som lar deg kombinere så mange skjermer du vil for å opprette en egendefinert form i ønsket størrelse.
    Lær om LED

    Oppdag skiltproduktene

    Vis alle skiltproduktene

    The hygiene factor 

    Keeping your Digital Signage Displays and Professional TVs clean and free of dust and fingerprints is essential for the best viewing experience. Now, keeping them free of bacteria and viruses is a critical part of your health and safety practices.

     

    The hygiene factor associated with interactive displays has long been a talking point and there are more questions than ever before about safe cleaning practices for touch screens. It’s recommended to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for each of the different products used in your business. Adding these into your device cleaning policies and practices is equally important.

     

    You can find out more about cleaning the Digital Signage and Professional TVs from Philips Professional Display Solutions with us here.
    Read more
    lady cleaning the retail shop tv
    Se hvordan profesjonelle skjermløsninger fra Philips oppretter tilpassede installasjoner for å hjelpe verdens ledende merker med å nå målene sine.
    Vis alle kasusstudier

