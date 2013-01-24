Hjemmeside
Philips – Klikk her for å gå til hjemmesiden

Søkeord

Profesjonell TV
    Her finner du avanserte tilkoblingsmuligheter, mange smarte funksjoner og bildekvalitet med svært høy oppløsning. Den nyeste serien med profesjonelle TV-løsninger fra skaper den ultimate opplevelsen i alle forretningsbransjer. Med nyskapende funksjoner og overlegen design er det nå enklere å oppnå målene og ambisjonene dine. 
    TV i et pasientrom

    Gjør det  enkelt


    Alle Philips' profesjonelle TV-er er utformet for å dekke bestemte behov i hver bransje. Du finner den perfekte løsningen for dine behov – fra avanserte tilkoblingsmuligheter til industritilpasset design. Helse, detaljhandel, firma, restaurantbransjen, underholdning, utdanning, transport, hotellbransjen og offentlige steder er bare begynnelsen.
    Utforsk etter bransje
    TV på et hotellrom

    Utformet for resultater


    Øk engasjementet og effektiviteten, få de siste nyskapningene til merket ditt, og vis hva du kan med MediaSuite, PrimeSuite, EasySuite, Studio og Heartline. Android og CMND gir deg full kontroll med flere måter å koble til og fengsle på.
    Oppdag utvalget
    Profesjonell skjerm fra Philips i en kontorresepsjon

    Laget for forretningsbransjen


    Alle de profesjonelle TV-løsningene fra Philips er spesialdesignet med de riktige funksjonene og den rette presisjonen for å passe til spesifikke bransjekrav. Bedrifter, utdanning, transport, hotellbransjen og helse er bare begynnelsen.
    Finn ut mer om MediaSuite

    Oppdag Pro-TV-er

    Vis alle profesjonelle TV-er

    The hygiene factor 

    Keeping your Digital Signage Displays and Professional TVs clean and free of dust and fingerprints is essential for the best viewing experience. Now, keeping them free of bacteria and viruses is a critical part of your health and safety practices.

     

    The hygiene factor associated with interactive displays has long been a talking point and there are more questions than ever before about safe cleaning practices for touch screens. It’s recommended to follow the manufacturer’s instructions for each of the different products used in your business. Adding these into your device cleaning policies and practices is equally important.

     

    You can find out more about cleaning the Digital Signage and Professional TVs from Philips Professional Display Solutions with us here.
    Read more
    lady cleaning the retail shop tv
    Se hvordan profesjonelle skjermløsninger fra Philips oppretter tilpassede installasjoner for å hjelpe verdens ledende merker med å nå målene sine.
    Vis alle kasusstudier

    Products

    Professional TVs
    Signage solutions
    LED solutions

    Innovation

    ARc
    CMND
    Android

    Support

    Signage support
    Professional TV support
    Download center

    Contact

    About us
    Case studies
    Contact us