Ingenia MR system

Ingenia 3.0T

MR system

At the forefront of clinical excellence - Diagnostic confidence, explore advanced applications, and generate the productivity required to meet today’s healthcare challenges with the Ingenia 3.0T. Through dStream, Ingenia delivers premium image quality with digital clarity and speed – and with iPatient¹, it provides patient-centric imaging, from patient set-up to image result.

Differentiate your practice by using the advanced functionality and power of 3.0T for emerging neuro, oncology, and other applications.
High quality images and remarkable speed are possible with our dStream digital broadband architecture. Enjoy up to 40% more SNR² and enhanced throughput with channel-independent RF technology that makes upgrades easy.
Turn the MRI exam into an event. This immersive in-bore experience offers headfirst patients a comforting, engaging visual/audio distraction. Voice guidance can be given through the headphones, helping patients to relax and hold still for better image quality.
dStream digital broadband technology delivers up to 40% more SNR² due to digitization at the patient. Helping you confidently perform highly advanced neuro, as well as fast-growing body and cardiac exams.
Every patient is different. iPatient is an advanced platform for our Ingenia systems that puts you in control of personalized, patient-centric imaging to support greater consistency and efficiency. iPatient offers as much as a 30% improvement in throughput¹.
Enhance image uniformity, contrast, and consistency, and speed up scanning for cardiac, breast, spine, and other exams with MultiTransmit 4D.
Premium IQ defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDixon and Multivane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, dixon and propeller. Maximize critical diagnostic information within the available timeslot.
Accommodate obese and fragile patients with ease in the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system.
Xtend 70 cm wide bore is designed from the patient outwards. It provides the largest homogenous field-of-view in a commercial 70 cm system - perfect for 2-station body, spine imaging, and large abdominal overview.
IntelliSpace Portal delivers easy clinical workflow and collaboration tools to help you streamline your daily routine. Unlock the power of CT, MR, molecular imaging and ultrasound systems with rich clinical applications accessible wherever you are.
Improve your referral base by expanding your diagnostic opportunities. Advanced diagnostic solutions increase the capabilities on MRI to cover emerging clinical indications in neurology, oncology, and cardiology.

Ingenia 3.0T delivers high performance MRI to the busy practice at DMG 

 

Fast and robust imaging can help to stick to your tight schedule, while providing consistent high quality information for confident diagnosis.

 

MR Body Map

 

Clinical cases from nearly every anatomy 

 

Explore 100+ clinical cases from your peers around the globe, that showcase how Philips MR digital technology strengthens your imaging needs.

 

Learn more

 

 

Find the right coil for your system

 

Ergonomic, digital and lightweight, our broad range of coils is available in multiple configurations. Learn more about our full range of coils below.

 

Ingenia s magnetic resonance

FieldStrength provides regular features and articles on magnetic resonance imaging. It serves as a resource for Philips MRI users to share solutions to their day-to-day challenges in MRI clinical practice.

 

Read articles

Visit our NetForum online community to share clinical experiences, optimize results, and learn from peers around the globe.

 

 

  • ¹. Premium Image Quality (IQ) defined as increased SNR and speed and improved fat-free and motion-free imaging obtained on dStream with dS SENSE, mDIXON and MultiVane XD compared to Achieva with SENSE, Dixon and Propeller
  • ². Up to 40% more SNR compared to Achieva as non digital/dStream system

