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About us

Over the past decade we have transformed into a focused leader in health technology

Over the past decade we have transformed into a focused leader in health technology

banner our purpose

Driven by purpose


At Philips, our purpose is to improve people’s health and well-being through meaningful innovation. We aim to improve 2.5 billion lives per year by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities. 

As a technology company, we – and our brand licensees – innovate for people with one consistent belief: there’s always a way to make life better.

Our strategy

Creating value with sustainable impact

At Philips, we aim to deliver superior, long-term value to our customers and shareholders, while acting responsibly towards our planet and society, in partnership with our stakeholders.

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Innovating to address global health challenges


We have a proud heritage of ground-breaking innovation that stretches back over 130 years. Meaningful innovation – focused on our customers’ needs – remains at the heart of everything we do.

~9% of sales


invested in R&D
in 2025

~50%

software/data science focus in R&D in 2025

50,500

patent rights

#1 company

for MedTech patent filings
with European Patent Office in 2025

Clarivate Top
100 Global Innovator ™

13th year in a row

~9% of sales

invested in R&D
in 2024

~50%

software/data science focus in R&D in 2024

#1 company

for MedTech patent filings with European Patent Office in 2025

50,500

patent rights

Clarivate Top 100 Global Innovator ™

13th year in a row

Yet in an industry as fast-moving as ours, we can rarely innovate in isolation. Increasingly, this means partnering with healthcare providers, start-ups, universities (especially university hospitals) and other companies.

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Our planet

Doing business responsibly and sustainably


As a responsible company, we operate sustainably, to high Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) standards. We continue to embed sustainability ever deeper in the way we do business – in our own operations and beyond, together with our partners.

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Philips Modern Slavery and Trafficking Statements

 

Read Philips’ Modern Slavery and Child Labour Statement, outlining our approach to human rights, responsible sourcing and supply chain due diligence.

Philips Modern Slavery and Child Labour Statement 2025 (514.0KB)
Philips Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Statement 2024 (445.0KB)

Our people

A diverse and inclusive workplace  


The continued success of our company depends on every employee feeling valued, respected, and empowered to contribute fully.

We are a diverse team made up of some 67,300 individuals across over 100 countries, all with different backgrounds, perspectives and experiences.

We value these differences – they’re what make creativity and innovation flourish.

We want Philips to be the best place to work for people who share our passion.

Join our team

Our management structure combines responsible leadership and independent supervision

Executive Committee


The Executive Committee operates under the chairmanship of the Chief Executive Officer and supports the Board of Management in the deployment of Philips' strategy and policies, and the achievement of its objectives and results.

Executive Committee members

Supervisory Board


As a separate and independent body, the Supervisory Board supervises the policies of the executive management and the general course of affairs of Philips and advises the executive management.

Supervisory Board members

Our history

Over 130 years of people-focused innovation


Products come and go... Technologies change... But Philips is still about one thing: Creating meaningful innovation that improves people’s health and well-being

Our History
See our history

Our brand

Delivering innovation that matters to you


At Philips, we want people to be healthy, live well and enjoy life. We are a technology company that cares about people and the planet.

For over 130 years, our meaningful innovations have improved the quality of life for millions of people around the world, creating a strong and trusted Philips brand. And today, our purpose and strategic vision have never been more relevant. 

Find out more

Awards and recognition

Inspiring us to improve further  

Carbon offsetting
View more

Join us

Interested in making a difference?

Careers


We are keen to attract and develop talented people who share our sense of purpose. 

Rise to the challenge of a career at Philips – check out our current job openings today!

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Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
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