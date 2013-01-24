Hjemmeside
Philips – Klikk her for å gå til hjemmesiden

Søkeord

Contact us - Your customer care centre
masthead banner image

Customer Services Portal

Experience service at your fingertips

Login to the portal anywhere, anytime

Customer Services Portal login

Top features
 

  1. View the status of your products by modality, contract, warranty or location
  2. Create and view new service requests
  3. View the service status of your Philips and multi vendor products, serviced by Philips Create and download reports

The Customer Care Center

Call us

Telephone: 80 08 40 80
Languages spoken
Norwegian
English

E-mail us

E-mail : service.norway@philips.com
For non-technical issues. (For reporting a technical issue, please use the CS portal)
Contact us 
Monday to Friday from 06:00 to 24:00

Office hours 

Monday to Friday between 07:30 to 16:30

Contact us

Philips Norge AS

Health Systems

Innspurten 15

0663 Oslo
Salg: +47 22 74 80 00

Service: 800 84 080

Telephone: +47 22 74 80 00

     

Sleep & Respiratory Care

Innspurten 15
0663 Oslo
Salg: +47 22 74 80 00

Service: 800 84 080

Telephone: +47 22 74 80 00

E-mail: post.no@philips.com

Philips Norge AS

er medlem av Medtek Norge.

Medtek Norge No Byline Neg 300dpi

Related

Vingmed AS (Distributor)

Patient monitoring
Contact person: Petter Solum

Email: info@vingmed-as.no

 

Address:

Solbråveien 13
1383 ASKER
Norge
Telephone: +47 67 58 06 80
Fax: +47 67 10 12 12

Office locations

Takk for din interesse i Philips, en verdensomspennende leder i profesjonelle helseprodukter og løsninger. Hvis du er interessert i å lære mer om våre produkter og tjenester, kontakt oss på Internett eller via telefon.
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

Hva betyr dette?
Final CEE consent

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand