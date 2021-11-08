Søkeord

While working with healthcare providers around the world, we discovered that the answers to many of the challenges and opportunities faced by the healthcare system lie within healthcare operations management. We found that integrating the role of people, process and technology in a new operating model helped unlock real value.

A people powered approach: Discover the importance of operations management in healthcare

Innovative operations management integrates quantitative and qualitative aspects of management to enable healthcare organizations to improve productivity and satisfaction, improve financial health, reduce waiting lines, shorten cycle times and improve patient’s overall experience. In short, changing the operating model from a way of working to a way of winning.


Our partnership with McKenzie Health is a great example of this and shows the importance of innovating with people at the heart.

