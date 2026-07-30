See why we’re so relentlessly dedicated to advancing CT, for you
Rising CT demand brings new challenges and opportunities. That’s why we’re passionate about pushing CT imaging boundaries for you so you can continue to diagnose confidently, reduce follow-ups and elevate care. We bring our relentless dedication to every CT innovation, including AI-enabled solutions for deep clinical insights, intuitive workflows, and industry-firsts in service support—so you can deliver better care. We’re dedicated to helping you grow the capabilities to confidently meet the future and with the support to keep your CT systems at their best.
CT scanners designed to handle increasing workloads, clinical complexities, and the need for fast, confident answers.
Discover Philips CT systems built for radiation oncology. Each Philips CT RT system is relentlessly focused on the detail to support planning confidence.
Elevate your CT imaging with advanced software solutions: virtual imaging tools and multimodality image platform for simulation and therapy planning.
CT Services maintain and optimize your equipment while helping achieve your clinical, operational, financial, patient and staff satisfaction goals.
Explore sustainable and cost-effective refurbished CT systems that are as good as new.
Relentless CT Innovation: Turning Insight into Clinical Impact