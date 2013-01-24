In pediatric imaging, high quality imaging is tuned to small patient weights to manage radiation dose. You cannot sacrifice critical image quality or anatomic information that would affect the most advantageous course of treatment. Our AlluraClarity family of X-ray systems deliver high image quality at ultra low dose levels. Pediatric specific tools offer enhanced precision, predictability, confidence, and clarity.
Supporting you at every turn
Education
Stay current with the latest clinical procedures and technologies
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.
By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.