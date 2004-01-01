Søkeord

X11-4t Transducer

xMATRIX TEE Transducer

Philips xMATRIX sector array transesophageal transducer with PureWave Crystal technology with an 11 to 4 MHz extended operating frequency range for imaging in 2D, Live xPlane, Live 3D, 3D Zoom, Full Volume and 3D color modes. Provides a user configurable button on the handle to assist with exam efficiency. Includes ECG interface cable and a disposable tip protector.

Spesifikasjoner

Specifications: Transducer
Specifications: Transducer
Technology:
  • xMATRIX, PureWave
Frequency range:
  • 11-4 MHz
Aperture:
  • Proprietary
Volume of field of view:
  • 105° x 105°
Applications:
  • Adult and Pediatric TEE applications: patients >5kg / 11lbs
Image fusion Navigation capable
  • Yes
Number of elements:
  • 2500
Array type:
  • xMATRIX Sector
Field of view:
  • 90°
Modes
  • 2D, advanced XRES, harmonic imaging, M-mode, color M-mode, color flow, PW Doppler, CW Doppler
  • Live xPlane imaging, xPlane PW, xPlane CW, xPlane Color, Live 3D Echo, Live 3D zoom
  • Triggered full volume and triggered 3D color volume
Biopsy Capable
  • No
