On the path to new discoveries with multislice CT scanners

CT Scanners

Philips offers advances in CT design and technology to help give you the speed and performance to do more. Enter the realm of multislice CT with ease, or use our most advanced multislice scanners to stay at the forefront of CT imaging.

 

 
*In clinical practice, the use of IMR may reduce CT patient dose depending on the clinical task, patient size, anatomical location, and clinical practice. A consultation with a radiologist and a physicist should be made to determine the appropriate dose to obtain diagnostic image quality for the particular clinical task. Lower image noise, improved spatial resolution, improved low-contrast detectability, and/or dose reduction, were tested using reference body protocols. All metrics were tested on phantoms. Dose reduction assessments were performed using 0.8 mm slices, and tested on the MITA CT IQ Phantom (CCT183, The Phantom Laboratory), using human observers. Data on file.

