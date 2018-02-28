PureWave Imaging PureWave crystal technology represents the biggest breakthrough in piezoelectric transducer material in 40 years. The pure, uniform crystals of PureWave are 85% more efficient than conventional piezoelectric material, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology is integral in our C5-1, C9-2 and X6-1 transducers allowing for improved penetration in difficult patients while maintaining excellent detail resolution, Doppler sensitivity and CEUS performance. ElastQ Imaging shear wave elastography Ultrasound shear wave elastography provides a noninvasive, reproducible, and easily performed method of assessing tissue stiffness. Research suggests that instead of a costly and painful biopsy procedure, an easy ultrasound exam including shear wave elastography could become routine for assessing liver disease status. ElastQ Imaging high-performance shear wave elastography features real-time, large Region of Interest (ROI) color-coded quantitative assessment of tissue stiffness. ElastQ Imaging also includes the ability to make retrospective measurements on stored images and a unique confidence map display uses intelligent analysis to add additional assurance that user measurements are obtained on tissue areas with adequate shear wave propagation. Contrast enhanced ultrasound Ultrasound contrast agents can transform the role of ultrasound in the liver, allowing the user to study the enhancement patterns of suspicious liver lesions in real time, providing access to faster and more confident diagnoses. With Philips EPIQ, CEUS is seamlessly integrated into the standard workflow, providing exceptional detail throughout arterial, portal, and late-phase scanning. Additionally, with advanced technologies at your fingertips – such as MaxVue FHD display, PureWave C9-2 transducer, fusion imaging, and Q-App quantification – EPIQ delivers maximum confidence for lesion detection and characterization, even in the most challenging exams. Image fusion and navigation Image fusion combines the inherent advantages of multimodality imaging directly on the ultrasound system using electromagnetic tracking. By combining CT/MR/PET with the live ultrasound and real-time position of the patient, the clinician has access to a powerful diagnostic tool while reducing radiation burden and maximizing throughput in the department. EPIQ’s exclusive Anatomical Intelligence Ultrasound (AIUS) comes to image fusion with automated registration of CT/MR and ultrasound volumes– in 1/10 the standard alignment time. Needle Navigation is a performance-enhancing tool for challenging interventional cases in the liver, and has been shown to improve workflow and reduce radiation exposure by using fewer confirmatory scans. Philips EPIQ with features a full suite of solutions which includes the NEW CIVCO eTrax™, Philips Adaptive Needle Tracker, and Philips Co-axial Needle Trackers. With such a wide range of compatibility to biopsy and ablation devices, the clinician has freedom to choose the best tools for the procedure depending on the level of complexity.