DreamStation CPAP & BiPAP

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DreamStation positive airway pressure (PAP) sleep therapy devices are designed to be as comfortable and easy to experience as sleep is intended to be. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation devices empower users to embrace their care with confidence, and enable care teams to practice efficient and effective patient management.
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Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.I understand
Performance check
Performance check
Performance check
Performance check
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms
Engage patients
Engage patients
Engage patients
Engage patients
Connectivity options
Connectivity options
Connectivity options
Connectivity options
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress
Support for the long term
Support for the long term
Support for the long term
Support for the long term
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team
Performance check
Performance check
Performance check
Performance check
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Simple, intuitive patient experience
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms
Acclimation algorithms
Engage patients
Engage patients
Engage patients
Engage patients
Connectivity options
Connectivity options
Connectivity options
Connectivity options
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress
Wake up to progress
Support for the long term
Support for the long term
Support for the long term
Support for the long term
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team
Connect to the care team
DreamStation has a powerful suite of features to support your business and patients. Connecting patients and care teams, DreamStation is designed to increase patient acceptance and adherence while creating workplace efficiencies for you and your staff.
Vis produkt
Vis produkt
Vis produkt
With millions of masks and interchangeable cushions sold globally, Philips Respironics’ DreamWear mask portfolio has a proven legacy of delivering the care patients deserve. DreamWear masks provide freedom of movement during sleep.¹*
Vis produkt
Patient motivation is one of the most significant predictors of adherence to OSA treatment¹. If you are looking for ways to support and motivate your patients to stick to PAP therapy, encourage your patients to join over 2M registered DreamMapper users across the globe. DreamMapper is designed to engage patients and help them take an active role in their therapy on the journey to reclaim their sleep.
Vis produkt
Drive collaboration among your care team with actionable patient insights delivered straight to their smart phones, tablets, or PCs. Remotely monitor and manage all of your sleep apnea and respiratory patients with a single system. Increase your team’s efficiencies and streamline your workflow for a sharper focus on higher clinical priorities. Run your business as you see fit, customizing reports and alerts to aid in identifying patients at risk and provide them with timely care.
Vis produkt
Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.I understand
Ved å klikke på koblingen forlater du det offisielle nettstedet til Philips Electronics Ltd. ("Philips"). Eventuelle lenker til tredjeparts nettsteder som kan vises på dette nettstedet er kun gitt for din bekvemmelighet og representerer på ingen måte noen tilknytning til eller godkjenning av informasjonen som er gitt på disse koblede nettstedene. Philips gir ingen representasjoner eller garantier av noe slag med hensyn til tredjeparts nettsteder eller informasjonen der.I understand
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