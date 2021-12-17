Multimodality Simulation Workspace A versatile multimodality image platform for simulation and therapy planning

Designed to bring clarity and personalization in radiation oncology closer to the point of care, Philips Multimodality Simulation Workspace connects to Philips and non-Philips imaging devices or PACS to access image datasets including CT, MR, PET, and Spectral CT. It provides vendor-neutral support for multimodality image fusion and contouring to help physicians better define tumor volume and surrounding organs-at-risk.