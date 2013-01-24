Hjemmeside
Until now, oxygen concentrators have been very similar - heavy, bulky, noisy, or requiring frequent maintenance. EverFlo from Respironics is a unique stationary concentrator that delivers what homecare providers want and patients deserve.

Spesifikasjoner

General system
General system
Input Voltage
  • 120 +/- 10% VAC
Dimensions
  • 58.4 cm H x 38.1 cm W x 24.1 cm D (23" H x 15" W x 9.5" D)
Average Power Consumption
  • 350 W
Input Frequency
  • 60 Hz
OPI (Oxygen Percentage Indicator) Alarm Levels
  • Low Oxygen (82%) and Very Low Oxygen (70%)
Oxygen concentration* (at 5 LPM)
  • 93 +/- 3 %
Outlet Pressure
  • 5.5 PSI
Weight
  • 14 (31) kg (lbs)
Liter Flow
  • 0.5-5 l/min
Sound level
  • 45 (typical) dB
Operating Temperature
  • 12°C to 32°C/55°F to 90°F
Storage/Transport Humidity
  • -34°C to 71°C (-30°F to 160°F) up to 95% relative humidity
Operating Humidity
  • up to 95 %
Operating Altitude
  • 0 to 2286 m (0 to 7500 ft)
  • Device operation above or outside of the specified voltage, LPM, temperature, humidity and/or altitude values may decrease oxygen concentration levels.

